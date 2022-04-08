ZILLION Shares Debut Single 'Pocket Boy'

ZILLION is excited to share their debut single "POCKET BOY" - out now.

A dark genre-less musical journey that explores the pliability of the human mind, the ringmasters we espouse as gods, the fragility of innocence and beauty, and the polarity of our emotions and the distortions they illuminate.

Speaking on the single ZILLION shares, "Within prison walls, the person holding the inside-out pocket of another inmate lets everyone know who owns who. Let's race to see who goes first."

Listen to the new single here: