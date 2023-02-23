ZG Smith Releases Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'

The Nashville-based artist ZG Smith released his debut EP Nighttime Animal via Tone Tree Music.

The six-song EP finds the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist stepping out on his own following 10+ years fronting the acclaimed roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music. The EP was co-produced by ZG Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself ("Hooks"), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards).

"The music on this EP means a great deal to me; it simultaneously feels like a culmination and a commencement," Smith explains. "Some of these songs I've had in various forms for a long time, but they never felt right for past projects and were sort of just rolling around in my head, like a rock tumbler, gradually getting more polished until they were ready, and some are essentially brand new. The common thread is the approach; I don't feel creatively hemmed in, and I'm looking forward to continuing to experiment to make stuff I think sounds cool and different, but still aims to highlight the songwriting."

Nashville Lifestyles reviewed the album in their February print issue, proclaiming, "...his trancelike mix of nocturnal grooves, rootsy rhythm, and ethereal vocals lead to a very conscious joy."

Under The Radar premiered "Sure Thing" and said it "...strikes off in a different direction than the previous singles, offering breezy, golden-hued acoustics tempered with a nostalgic and meditative bent. The track's warm guitar lines, subdued percussion, and dreamy vocals give it an alluring and effortless sheen, even as the lyrics find Smith searching for an elusive path forward."

The album's title track "Nighttime Animal," which was co-written with Kyshona, was praised by The Bluegrass Situation and Ghettoblaster.

ZG Smith will celebrate the Nighttime Animal EP release tonight, February 23, with a show at The East Room in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour Dates:

2/23: Nashville, TN - The East Room TIX

3/22: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall TIX

5/19: Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe - TIX

