ZAZ and Caravan Palace Highlight October Tour Dates

ZAZ recently released Effet Miroir [translation: Mirror Effect], a studio album comprised entirely of original songs. Combining elements of chanson, South American guitars, pop, salsa and rock, Effet Miroir is an album of hope that is testament to the beliefs of ZAZ, an internationally celebrated artist.

ZAZ has been compared to the likes of Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Ella Fitzgerald and her signature voice is celebrated all over the world.

ZAZ has won a multitude of awards, including French and German Grammys, and has sold in excess of four million records internationally, with Gold status or higher in twelve countries. She has performed over 500 shows across five continents, relentlessly proving that music transcends borders.

An artist of global resonance, her last album, Paris, saw her collaborate with the likes of Quincy Jones, Charles Aznavour and Pablo Alborán. Quincy Jones has noted that ZAZ "has real blues roots in her voice that you'd swear came straight out of the ghetto!"

US TOUR DATES:

Friday, October 4 at 8:00PM - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatrer

Saturday, October 5 at 8:00PM - Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

Sunday, October 6 at 7:30PM- New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30PM - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thursday, October 10 at 7:30PM - Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 PM - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sunday, October 13 at 7:00PM - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Paris-based electro swing band Caravan Palace delivers a rip-roaring party bursting with hedonistic house and vintage sounds to euphoric effect.



French electronic band Caravan Palace are an eight-piece band who got together after being sought out to compose the soundtrack for a silent adult film. Additional members were later found after trawling through MySpace and the band went on to release their self-titled debut album in 2008.

The result is a decadent, potent cocktail of jazz manouche, hip-hop, jive, house and beats that defies simple categorization.



The band's appeal has grown off-radar, appreciated for both their musical virtuosity and their sheer ability to deliver a ballistic good time.



Their latest album 'Chronologic' was released on 30th August this year.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

Tuesday, October 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thursday, October 3 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, October 4 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Saturday, October 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Monday, October 7 - Montreal, Canada @ Mtelus

Tuesday, October 8 - Toronto, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Wednesday, October 9 - Detroit, MI - The Garden Theatre

Friday, October 11 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Saturday, October 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Monday, October 14 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Thursday, October 17 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Saturday, October 19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom

Monday, October 21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Tuesday, October 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Wednesday, October 23 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Sunday, October 27 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Tuesday, October 29 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Thursday, October 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade





