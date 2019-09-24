ZAZ and Caravan Palace Highlight October Tour Dates
ZAZ recently released Effet Miroir [translation: Mirror Effect], a studio album comprised entirely of original songs. Combining elements of chanson, South American guitars, pop, salsa and rock, Effet Miroir is an album of hope that is testament to the beliefs of ZAZ, an internationally celebrated artist.
ZAZ has been compared to the likes of Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Ella Fitzgerald and her signature voice is celebrated all over the world.
ZAZ has won a multitude of awards, including French and German Grammys, and has sold in excess of four million records internationally, with Gold status or higher in twelve countries. She has performed over 500 shows across five continents, relentlessly proving that music transcends borders.
An artist of global resonance, her last album, Paris, saw her collaborate with the likes of Quincy Jones, Charles Aznavour and Pablo Alborán. Quincy Jones has noted that ZAZ "has real blues roots in her voice that you'd swear came straight out of the ghetto!"
US TOUR DATES:
Friday, October 4 at 8:00PM - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatrer
Saturday, October 5 at 8:00PM - Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
Sunday, October 6 at 7:30PM- New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30PM - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Thursday, October 10 at 7:30PM - Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 PM - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sunday, October 13 at 7:00PM - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Paris-based electro swing band Caravan Palace delivers a rip-roaring party bursting with hedonistic house and vintage sounds to euphoric effect.
French electronic band Caravan Palace are an eight-piece band who got together after being sought out to compose the soundtrack for a silent adult film. Additional members were later found after trawling through MySpace and the band went on to release their self-titled debut album in 2008.
The result is a decadent, potent cocktail of jazz manouche, hip-hop, jive, house and beats that defies simple categorization.
The band's appeal has grown off-radar, appreciated for both their musical virtuosity and their sheer ability to deliver a ballistic good time.
Their latest album 'Chronologic' was released on 30th August this year.
NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES
Tuesday, October 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thursday, October 3 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Friday, October 4 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Saturday, October 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Monday, October 7 - Montreal, Canada @ Mtelus
Tuesday, October 8 - Toronto, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Wednesday, October 9 - Detroit, MI - The Garden Theatre
Friday, October 11 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Saturday, October 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Monday, October 14 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Thursday, October 17 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Saturday, October 19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom
Monday, October 21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Tuesday, October 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Wednesday, October 23 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Sunday, October 27 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Tuesday, October 29 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Thursday, October 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade