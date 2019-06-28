Yves V Releases The Anthem Of The Summer Featuring Afrojack & Icona Pop, WE GOT THAT COOL

Jun. 28, 2019  
Surely, this is one of this summer's most uplifting tunes, presented by a true dream team, consisting of Yves V, Afrojack and Icona Pop. 'We Got That Cool' features an uplifting house groove, radiant pop sentiments and a world famous, addictive 'Gypsy Woman' melody. Meanwhile, Icona Pop lights up the chorus with bright vocals, turning this record into a burst of feel good energy.

An instant classic here, that's bound to soundtrack this summer season!

Listen on Spotify here:


"Collaborations are so fun and can really bring out another side to an artist and it was so great to link-up with Afrojack again and bring Icona Pop along for the ride! The girls really nailed the summer vibes with a strong vocal across our bumping house melody that I hope everyone will be singing along to in their cars, at the beach and across festivals this season!"- Yves V


"When I first heard this track, I liked everything about it. It's a perfect track for the summer!" - Afrojack

"First time we heard the beat to 'We Got That Cool', it brought us right back to when we first started DJing, 13 years ago! It was a no brainer that we wanted to join Yves V and Afrojack on this track! It's all about being in the zone with your partner in crime and being nothing but in the present as we're entering this summer heat in front of us."- Icona Pop



