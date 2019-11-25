Yuna Confirms 'An Acoustic Evening with Yuna' Select U.S. Performances

Malaysian artist Yuna is set for a series of intimate acoustic performances this winter. "An Acoustic Evening With Yuna" stops at City Winery locations across the U.S., concluding with four nights at the historic Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. "I wanted to bring you a stripped back performance of the songs held most dear to my heart," says Yuna of the upcoming shows. A complete list of dates follows below.

A new version of Yuna's song "Teenage Heartbreak" featuring MadeinTYO is out now; listen below.

Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles (where she recorded Rouge). "I'm a Muslim singer-songwriter, but I never saw myself as that," she explains. "That label became more obvious to me as I moved to LA...it was really cool that everyone I met supported the fact that I do my own thing and don't sacrifice my identity for the music."

Yuna began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar at age 14. She recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP, Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Rouge follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko ad DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart.

Listen to "Teenage Heartbreak" below.

YUNA TOUR DATES

January 17 City Winery Chicago, IL January 18 City Winery Chicago, IL** January 20 City Winery Nashville, TN January 21 City Winery Atlanta, GA January 22 City Winery Atlanta, GA January 24 City Winery Philadelphia, PA** January 26 City Winery Boston, MA** January 29 City Winery Washington DC January 30 City Winery Washington DC** February 27 Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY** February 28 Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY** February 29 Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY** March 1 Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY**

** two performances





Related Articles View More Music Stories