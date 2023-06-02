Young The Giant Releases 'Both Sides' Acoustic EP

Critically acclaimed, multi-platinum selling band Young The Giant today shares a four-track acoustic EP titled Both Sides via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records alongside their fifth studio album American Bollywood and current Top 15 single "The Walk Home". The EP was recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, CA, the same studio their self-titled debut record was recorded.

The EP includes acoustic versions of “Dancing In The Rain” and “The Walk Home”, plus a special Reflections version of "The Walk Home" and an acoustic cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” “The Walk Home (Acoustic)” was released on May 12 alongside a music video, also filmed at Sunset Sound by Drew Dempsey.

Today, tickets for the band’s newly announced European headline tour dates for October go on sale. Young The Giant’s first European tour since 2019 will see them play 11 shows across 7 different countries. All tour information can be found here.

American Bollywood was the first Young The Giant album in four years, and the studio single “The Walk Home” has steadily climbed up the charts to the top 15 on Alternative radio. To support the new Both Sides EP and American Bollywood, the band is currently touring the US and with special guest Milky Chance.

The tour began May 30th in Montreal and ends September 2nd in Las Vegas, NV. Some dates on the run will also feature opening acts TALK and Rosa Linn. See dates below for more information. Many dates sold out immediately, and most have few tickets left. For the full list of dates and current ticket availability, visit the band’s website HERE.

American Bollywood is now available on vinyl on the band’s webstore and streaming everywhere via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records. A Spotify Fans First edition is also available as an exclusive “thank you” to the band’s top listeners on the platform.

Since the last album, Mirror Master, three of the band members became fathers. With lyrics mostly written by the band’s lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity.

“This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds,” the band’s Sameer Gadhia previously said, “it’s also our universal search to find meaning in chaos.” The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A., Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young The Giant.

In addition to the album, EP, and tour, Gadhia was named to Variety’s 2022 Inclusion Impact Report, the publication’s annual list highlighting advocates for inclusivity who’ve made an impact in the entertainment industry over the past year. In 2020, he launched Point of Origin on SIRIUSXM’s Alt Nation, a platform to amplify voices of color, and it has just returned this past April after a year-long hiatus.

The first episode back features Iranian-American musician Rahill and her song “Fables” feat. Beck. Gadhia will expand this campaign as he continues to be a prominent, unwavering voice for equality and change. He is also currently the featured guest in Apple’s 2023 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) editorial campaign that launched on May 10, 2023.

Young The Giant and Activist will partner with REVERB to reduce the tour's environmental footprint and engage with fans to take action for people and the planet. Visit REVERB.org for more details.

YOUNG THE GIANT US AND CANADA TOUR 2023 WITH MILKY CHANCE

* with special guest TALK

^ with special guest Rosa Linn

JUNE

OCTOBER

