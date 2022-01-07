Young Mountain Share Debut EP 'If You Leave'

Seven-piece alternative rock band Young Mountain are excited to share their debut EP If You Leave, available to stream today.

Ahead of today's release the band shared two singles with accompanying videos for "James Albert," named in memory of Mays' late father and reviewed as emotive and sincere, and title track "If You Leave," described by the band as the "creative centerpiece of the EP" and quite possibly one of the most beautifully sincere things I've ever been lucky enough to be a part of." Both singles landed the band praise with sites like Substream, The Alternative, Culture Collide, and more.

Speaking on their new release vocalist Matt Mulkey shares "The EP was written back in 2018 believe it or not. Jason and I had gone through our own versions of losing something that meant a lot to us. 'If You Leave' really started as a therapy project. Expressing how we felt or what we were going through or had gone through. There's an overall theme of loss. If that pain is something you've felt before, I feel you will strongly connect to our music."

Young Mountain is a seven-piece alternative/post rock band hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. Cultivated by Jason Mays (SLAVES, Native Suns and Working Class Music), Young Mountain blends together atmospherically textured post rock with lyrical themes ranging from loss, to heartache, to dealing with mental illness.

Originally created as a solo outlet for Mays to release material memorializing his late father, he quickly realized the project was much more than that. In recent interviews Mays stated, "Young Mountain was such an important project to me right from the start. After my father passed away, I grieved the only way I knew how - through writing music. Before I knew it, I was sitting on a pile of material that I, not only, was proud of, but saw incredible potential to expand upon. When life puts a mountain in front of you, you can either let it stop you in your tracks, or you can climb it."

Deciding to delve full force into the project, Mays sourced musicians from prior internationally accredited acts that all shared the same vision. A full lineup consisting of Mays alongside Hance Alligood (Woe, Is Me, Favorite Weapon), Nicholas Alper (Nowhere Safe), Michael Matejick (Of Machines, Native Suns), Spencer Strobel (Native Suns), Matt Mulkey (DIM, Woe, Is Me) and Justin Simard was formed.

With influences ranging from This Will Destroy You and Daughter, to Moving Mountains, Slowdive, and Deftones - Mays and Co. are determined to bring a fresh, new approach in an over-saturated industry.

Listen to the new EP here: