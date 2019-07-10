Young Guv Unveils New Track ROLL WITH ME

Today, Young Guv shares "Roll With Me" -- the latest single from his forthcoming album GUV I due out onRun For Cover August 2. GUV I, a collection of staggeringly poignant and infectious pop tunes, is the first volume of a two part album series -- the second sees its release later this fall. Young Guv performs this Thursday with Krimewatch and Lil Ugly Mane in part of Sound and Fury Fest at The Belasco Theater. For more info go here.

Young Guv is dedicated and prolific songwriter, Ben Cook. You may know him from his work and partake in F'cked Up and No Warning. But the only place to hear music that belongs entirely to Ben Cook - music that comes into the world owing nothing to a bandmate or a client or a genre convention, whether affectionately observed or cheekily subverted - has been under the umbrella of Young Guv. Since 2008, he has released a steady drip of singles and EPs, plus two full-lengths. Sometimes Young Guv songs have guitars and British Invasion harmonies; sometimes they have synths and a modulated voice. But always they have choruses you'll never forget and lyrics whose dry wit and understated acuity knocks you flat.

Listen to "ROLL WITH ME":

Cook describes Young Guv songs as akin to "people-watching in a foreign country in the morning, trying not to cry from the overwhelming feeling of sadness and happiness." Another way of putting it would be that Young Guv songs are about being alone. And this at a time in history when more people feel more alone than ever before. And so, as if sensing an opportunity for some kind of communion, Young Guv has made a discography out of conjuring the peculiar desolation that arises when you're somehow by yourself in a discrete physical space - perhaps in a small Brooklyn apartment in the heat of a New York summer - surrounded nonetheless by millions of other isolated, solitary people, literally any one of whom you could, for all you know, love with all your heart for the rest of your life, but almost none of whom will, you're ultimately forced to admit, become anything more than a briefly transfixing stranger, at best a wraith that haunts your dreams.

Album Artwork By: Braulio Amado





