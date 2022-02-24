YouTube Music Collaborates with Megan Thee Stallion For Hilarious Artist Spotlight Story

YouTube Music has partnered with GRAMMY Award-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion for the latest edition of YouTube's Artist Spotlight Stories.

Now live on her official YouTube channel, Megan Thee Stallion: Artist Spotlight Stories is a skit that showcases the artist's fun and playful personalities through her various alter egos - Tina Snow, Suga and Hot Girl Meg. Taking place "in Megan's brain," the short film portrays a sampling of scenarios from the rapper's unapologetically confident, daily way of living. The film follows Megan's acclaimed mixtape, "Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives."

Starting off with a comical examination from real girl Megan and her alter egos of whether a male encounter on the street is a worthy companion for the musician, the trio quickly shut down that thought and switched gears to focus on Tina Snow's main priority: writing her album.

After lyrics to "Eat It" and many other tracks magically fill the pages of Tina's notebook, Suga, Hot Girl Meg and Megan superfans celebrate by imitating the Houston rapper's iconic hot girl dance. With Megan off to sleep and the three alter ego hotties watching a dream movie presented by Tina Snow, the film wraps and is followed by a series of entertaining blooper scenes.

Megan Thee Stallion has built a massive following on YouTube, earning over 1 billion views across the platform in 2021 alone. She was among the top 50 most-viewed artists in the U.S. in 2021 and climbed the YouTube charts in over 50 markets.

Megan had multiple entries on the US Top Songs chart throughout the past year, including "Thot s" (peak #1), "Cry Baby" (peak #3) and "Body" (peak #9), as well as her collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Lisa "SG" (peak #15). Her success this year also follows her huge hit from 2020, her Cardi B collaboration "WAP," which ended the year as one of the most viewed music videos.

Watch the new story here: