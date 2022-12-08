You Me At Six Share New Single 'heartLESS'
The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Truth Decay, due out January 27, 2023.
English rock band You Me At Six release their new single "heartLESS" via Rise Records. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming eighth studio album, Truth Decay, due out January 27, 2023.
"'heartLESS' was a song we've been sitting on for years knowing it would always come out," shares vocalist Josh Franceschi. "It's a song about feeling insecure and yet accepting of whatever may come. I wrote this song about someone close to me in the middle ground of a break up and falling in love."
Recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH, Truth Decay is a retrospective album for You Me at Six. Musically, the album is the sound of a band celebrating the scene that they helped to build while at the same time showing where it can go next.
Lyrically, the album is a raw and honest depiction of trying to find the good moments within the bad exploring themes of growing up, relationships, overcoming insecurities, and realizing self-worth.
"The album generally is the band doing all the things that we as a band think we're good at and just embellishing them and finessing those ideas and just trying to do retrospective, quintessential YMAS but in 2022 and give that a new lease of life. For us we saw people around us, our peers, and some new blood coming through that were doing emo rock music again and we thought 'well we know how to do that and we want the world to know how we do it." adds Franceschi.
Fifteen years and seven albums in, You Me At Six have cemented themselves as masters of their genre, representing pop rock & emo on a global level with two UK #1 albums including 2021's SUCKAPUNCH. With over half a billion streams across platforms, multiple chart-topping singles, and sold-out headlining tours around the globe, You Me At Six have truly proved their mainstream appeal.
You Me At Six is Josh Franceschi (vocals), Max Helyer (guitar), Chris Miller (guitar), Matt Barnes (bass), and Dan Flint (drums).
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 7, 2022
The track will be released days before Henry appears as Gaston in ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will air on Thursday, December 15. Henry teased the single with a new video taken backstage at Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Listen to a sneak peek at the song now!
Jay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square Casino
December 7, 2022
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in the proposal to build a casino in Times Square. The potential casino would be called Caesars Palace Times Square and would be located at 1515 Broadway, in the same building complex as the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King is currently running on Broadway.
Alan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on Peacock
December 7, 2022
Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities, including Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Ryan Lochte, Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Rachel Reilly, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST IS
December 7, 2022
David Letterman will be joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next episode of My Next Guest Is. In the episode, David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing
December 7, 2022
Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music has announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo.