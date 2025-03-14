Yndling Unveils Upcoming Project '(I'm in the Palm of Your Hand)' with New Single Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Norwegian dream pop artist Yndling has announced her new project, (I'm in The Palm of Your Hand), set for release this June via Spirit Goth. Alongside the news, she shares her new single, “As Fast as I Can”.

Continuing to captivate with her ethereal sound, her latest release, “As Fast as I Can,” follows the hauntingly beautiful and previously released “It’s Almost Like You’re Here,” offering an introspective take on love, vulnerability, and emotional readiness. Together, the songs provide a glimpse into the forthcoming and deeply personal project, which will be released in two parts – the first, infused with shoegaze elements, arriving in June, and the second to follow later this year.

Yndling delivers a poignant contrast between the track’s lush, immersive production and its reflective, emotionally charged lyrics. She shares, “‘As Fast as I Can’ is a love song, although the production might suggest otherwise. My last single, ‘It’s Almost Like You’re Here’, revolves around being with someone who’s too scared to leap into love, and be vulnerable, and how frustrating it feels to be the one who’s the most ready and having to wait around."

She adds, “However I think most people have been on both sides of a situation like that, and ‘As Fast as I Can’ is kind of a response; it’s about coming out of a difficult time and not feeling steady enough to let go of control, as you kind of have to, in order to start a new relationship, because you’re scared of being hurt or whatever. It’s about feeling that love is there, but not feeling ready for it just yet - so it’s a love song and an explanation all in one - ‘I’m going as fast as I can’ ”.

With shimmering synths, airy vocals, and a dreamlike ambiance, “As Fast as I Can” solidifies Yndling’s place as a compelling voice in the dream pop landscape. Her ability to weave personal narratives into intricate sonic textures continues to resonate with listeners worldwide.

Currently on a special North American run that includes festival dates in New York and at Austin’s revered SXSW, Yndling continues to gain recognition for her evocative storytelling and lush, atmospheric soundscapes. With influences ranging from shoegaze to indie pop, her music seamlessly intertwines vulnerability and nostalgia.

Adding to the momentum following today’s release, Yndling will share a tour diary next week, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her experiences on the road and the creative journey behind her artistry. Shortly after her North American dates, Yndling will head back overseas for a series of festival and stage performances throughout Europe (full dates below). Stream “As Fast as I Can” below and stay tuned as Yndling prepares to unveil her new project this year.

UPCOMING YNDLING LIVE DATES

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

March 7th – New York, NY – Baker Falls (Colossus Fest)

March 8th –New York, NY – Nublu Classic (Colo

March 11th – Austin, TX – 13th floor (SXSW)

March 12th – Austin, TX – Rivian Park (SXSW)

EUROPEAN DATES

April 3rd – Fotografiska, Tallinn – Estonia

May 2nd – Aarhus, Denmark – SPOT

May 4th – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

May 29th – Paris, France – Supersonic – Venue: TBA

May 30th – Paris, France – Supersonic – Venue: TBA

Photo Credit: Lene Nordfjord

