Yendry Releases New Single 'La Puerta'

Esteemed Dominican-Italian singer-songwriter YENDRY, drops her powerful new single “La Puerta,” alongside the official music video.

Inspired by the loss of her grandfather, YENDRY set out to create a song that honors him and the impact he had on her. “La Puerta” showcases a vulnerability and emotional depth that we haven’t yet seen from the rising star, proving her to be a multifaceted and incomparable talent. “La Puerta” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Produced by Fede Vindver and co-written by YENDRY and Vibarco, “La Puerta” is an emotional ballad about loss and that yearning desire to relive just one more moment with those we’ve lost. The raw emotion portrayed by YENDRY’s sultry vocals and the melancholic chords breakdown language barriers, turning “La Puerta” into a universal ballad.

“I wrote “La Puerta” with Vibarco two years ago, after the death of my Italian grandfather. I wanted this song to be relatable and resonate with those who are missing someone important in their life, whoever that is,” says YENDRY.

Starring YENDRY in an open room all by herself, the accompanying music video is intimate and reveals the depths of her heart as she bears it all in this emotionally gripping video. “La Puerta” will move listeners across the globe with its universal message of wanting to open that door that takes us into beautiful memories of the past with those we’ve loved and lost.

Aside from creating compelling and uplifting music, YENDRY remains committed to her work as an activist advocating for female empowerment and women’s rights. She is passionate about uplifting underrepresented voices and fights for equality in her industry and beyond.