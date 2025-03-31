Yandel Adds New Stops to His Sinfónico USA Tour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just days after unveiling his highly anticipated SINFÓNICO USA Tour 2025, Puerto Rican music icon Yandel is expanding the trek with four newly added stops in Inglewood, CA, Oakland, CA, Irving, TX, and Houston, TX.

Adding to the excitement, the two-time Latin Grammy winner is set to take the stage tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special live performance. This week, he’s giving fans even more to celebrate with the release of his highly anticipated album SINFÓNICO on April 3rd, along with the presale of the 29-track vinyl edition of SINFÓNICO, recorded live in Miami with the Florida International University Symphony Orchestra. The vinyl is now available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Del Bravo, and 1234 Go Records with the official release date set for Friday, May 23rd.

The SINFÓNICO tour will mirror the influence of the new album, bringing Yandel’s electrifying reggaeton hits to life as an innovative live experience, fusing them with the majestic sound of a live philharmonic orchestra. The experience will be enhanced by the presence of Yandel’s full band and dance crew, creating a show that celebrates both the rhythm of reggaeton and the sophistication of classical music.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light, the tour kicks off on May 30 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The limited-run will take the reggaeton superstar to venues across the country, including Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on June 1, New York’s world-renowned SummerStage in Central Park on June 7, and will now wrap up on June 21 in Houston.

Tickets to the new dates will be available starting with SINFÓNICO Pre-Sale beginning Tuesday, April 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 3 at 10am local time at Yandel.com.

In October 2024, Yandel presented a selection of his greatest hits in a classical format for the first time, as a special project celebrating the release of his previous album. This performance took place with students from the Florida International University (FIU) Symphony Orchestra, where he also announced the Yandel Elyte Scholarship, reaffirming his commitment to music education. This experience inspired the artist to embark on a symphonic tour this year, starting at the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot, globally known as the Choliseo in Puerto Rico on May 10 and expanding to major venues in various cities across the United States. The tickets for the Puerto Rico concert are currently on sale at Ticketera.com.

SINFÓNICO USA TOUR 2025 DATES:

Sat May 10 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot*

Fri May 30 | Miami, FL | Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Sun Jun 01 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Jun 07 | New York, NY | SummerStage in Central Park

Sun Jun 08 | Chicago, IL | The Auditorium

Fri Jun 13 | Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater^

Sat Jun 14 | Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre^

Fri Jun 20 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Sat Jun 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall^

*Not a Live Nation Date | ^New Date

About Yandel

Yandel began his career in 1998. He is a phenomenally successful Puerto Rican vocalist, songwriter, musician, record producer; and reggaetón artist. He took a new turn as a soloist in 2014, touring the US. Yandel’s De Líder a LeyendaVIP Tour to sold-out houses in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and Orlando and Latin America. His solo album, released in November 2013, De Líder a Leyenda debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and #9 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It was certified Gold (Latin) by the RIAA (2014) and received a Latin Grammy nomination. In October 2014 Yandel became the first artist of his genre to record a TV special for the prestigious network HBO Latino. He also recorded a new track, “Marcando Territorio,” for Catch the Throne: The Mixtape Vol. 2, the mixtape soundtrack featuring multiple artists for HBO’s mega hit series Game of Thrones.

November 2015 marked the arrival of the highly anticipated production title Dangerous. Dangerous climbed achieved a #1 on sales the week of its release. The same month, the singer/producer scored another first, by becoming the first Latino artist to stream a live concert via Tidal and performing live at the boxing match produced by HBO Cotto vs. Canelo. Some of his musical collaborations in general and Hispanic market include: J-Lo, Akon, R. Kelly, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Eve, Nelly Furtado, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Chayanne, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra y Manuel Turizo, Feid, Luis Fonsi, J. Balvin, Zion & Lennox, Lele Pons and others.

Some of his achievements as solo artist include two Latin Grammy Awards in 2016 (Best Urban Fusion Performance), (Best Urban Song); a Latin American Music Award (Album of the Year) and numerous BMI Awards.

In 2018, Yandel surprised his fans with the announcement of a tour with his long-time friend and music collaborator Wisin. The duo kick- off their first of eight record-breaking concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and made history when they became the artists with the most sold out shows in that arena.

As a soloist, Yandel has scored 16 #1’s at Billboard’s Top Latin Airplay list, in March 2019 released his sixth solo album titled “THE ONE”, in 2018 recorded with Wisin their duo album Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues and his most recent solo album is titled “QUIEN CONTRA MI 2” (summer 2020).

In May 2021, Yandel received 16 Platinum and 4 Gold certifications from RIAA for his music hits. In December 2022, he broke records in Puerto Rico with 14 concerts during his "La Última Misión" tour, marking the farewell of the duo Wisin y Yandel. His most recent studio album, “R3SISTENCIA”, received Gold Certification from RIAA in May 2023. The Puerto Rican icon was honored during the TikTok Awards 2024, receiving the "Legendary Impact Recognition" award in Mexico City. In April 2024, he was honored with the special Latin AMA Pioneering award at the Latin American Music Awards and took home two awards for “Yandel 150”: Collaboration of the Year and Best Urban Song.

2024 brought his new sneaker collection with models the Ewing x Yandel SL33 “Cayey” and Ewing x Yandel Rogue; and his studio album ELYTE. Yandel also scored big time by becoming the first artist of his genre of doing a full performance of some of his greatest hits with FIU Symphonic Orchestra.

Comments