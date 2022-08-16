Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yachtley Crew To Be Featured On Sirius XM Yacht Rock Station

The band have been on their 2022 Anchors Up Tour since January.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Los Angeles area-based Yacht Rock band Yächtley Crëw will soon be featured on Sirius XM's Yacht Rock Radio in conjunction with the release of their very first original single "Sex On The Beach." The band have been on their 2022 Anchors Up Tour since January and will continue throughout the fall and holiday season.

Known as "The Titans of Soft Rock", their one of a kind show has created a craze that has spread all over the country with celebs and fans that are obsessed with the group's captivating and energetic performances.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, 'Yacht Rock' encapsulates the feel-good, chart topping soft rock hits of the late 70's and early 80's. Gushy love songs, whaling saxophone solos and the most memorable hooks ever written will have you unabashedly singing along and donning a captain's hat of your own as you're taken on an unforgettable trip down memory lane.

Yächtley Crëw will reel you in with their world class musicianship as they perform these timeless soft rock hits from Christopher Cross to Hall & Oates to Toto and more! They bring unmistakable elements of fun and showmanship to their performances while entertaining the younger and older audience members alike.

Whether you're hearing these songs for the first time, or remember singing along with them on your AM radio, you will love the look of their thematic nautical suits and highly entertaining choreography. Most of all, you will experience one of the best concerts of your life!

Listen to the new single here:

YÄCHTLEY CRËW 2022 ANCHORS UP TOUR DATES

8.19.22 Pala Casino Resort Spa - Pala, CA

8.20.22 Rancho Simi Community Park - Simi Valley, CA

9.03.22 Palmdale Amphitheater - Palmdale, CA

9.09.22 Music Box - San Diego, CA

9.10.22 Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

9.29.22 Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

9.30.22 Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

10.1.22 Tower Theater - Fresno, CA

10.7.22 South Coast Winery Resort & Spa - Temecula, CA

10.9.22 Reyes Adobe Days Festival - Agoura Hills, CA

12.3.22 The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA




