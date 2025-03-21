YOASOBI Collaborate with PlayStation for 30th Anniversary Song 'PLAYERS'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



J-pop superstar duo YOASOBI have teamed up with PlayStation® to release a new song, “PLAYERS,” in celebration of the legendary gaming console’s 30th Anniversary in Japan. The new song was written based on “game episodes that users wish they could experience again after erasing their memories.”

YOASOBI has been appointed the first artist for PlayStation®’s “Influencer’s Favorites,” and their favorite content will be introduced globally on PlayStation® in the coming days, with fans encouraged to stay tuned.

Additionally, one half of the duo, ikura, returns with further solo music under the moniker Lilas. “DREAMER” is the B-side of her previously released solo single, “In Bloom (Hyakka Ryōran),” which has surpassed 22.65 million streams and continuing to grow. The song is the opening theme to popular anime, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, which is also thriving across streaming platforms.

Together as YOASOBI, the duo recently journeyed back to the states for a performance at “matsuri ’25: Japanese Music Experience LOS ANGELES.” This year will also find them playing their landmark headline show in London at OVO Arena Wembley and taking the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona this summer.

Summer 2024 saw their first ever show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They also played Chicago’s beloved Lollapalooza music festival. These performances followed their Coachella debut and sold-out in Los Angeles and San Francisco earlier in the year.

This winter, they completed their largest Asia arena tour to date—also the largest arena tour by a Japanese artist ever.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career.

Their global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Photo credit: courtesy of YOASOBI

