Xavier Omär Shares New Song 'Tarantino' Produced by Sango

Today, San Antonio singer/songwriter Xavier Omär released a new song "Tarantino" from his upcoming "b l u r r" EP releasing July 22. Co-produced by Sango and Stwo, the track delivers a soulful deep bassline with Xavier taking lyrical cues from his dad's decision to pursue a college classmate who was already engaged to her high school sweetheart.

"This song is about my Dad trying to get at my Mom in college when she was already engaged," explains Xavier. "I wanted to step in my Dad's shoes to tell the story in a modern way because I could never imagine that kind of confidence for myself."

The new song follows b l u r r lead single "Feelings 4 You" that was "Best R&B Of The Week'' at Uproxx and while BET called it an "addictive cut." RatedR&B said the song has "the sweetest background harmonies and a knockout production."

Previous album if You Feel in 2020 landed on NPR staff picks for The Best Music of 2020. The full-length project was described his "his most powerful work to date" by RNGLDR and EUPHORIA. says it's "the perfect blend of traditional and experimental R&B." Xavier Omär is "R&B's criminally underrated secret weapon" (SoulBounce) and "one of R&B's most hidden gems" (Okayplayer). Check out his 2021 NPR Tiny Desk Concert who says he is "on a clear path to R&B greatness" below.

For Xavier Omär, making music boils down to one crucial factor: always give listeners something different. That's the central line connecting Omär's diverse and adventurous catalog, launched via a series of popular EPs beginning with 2015's Hours Spent Loving You and the subsequent release of his first two studio albums: 2019's Moments Spent Loving You and 2020's critically acclaimed if You Feel. Now the silky-voiced singer-songwriter - named "one of R&B's most hidden gems" by Okayplayer - is back with b l u r r, a five-song EP being released independently on July 22.

"Each time," says Omär, "I search sonically, lyrically and visually to be able to give people something that's not just a rehash of what they've heard before." A fitting summer song, soulful lead single "Feelings 4 You" is about revealing your true feelings to a potential significant other while imagining what could happen if you don't take the risk. The track was inspired by Omär's own romance with his wife.

Growing up, music was the connection that helped the Monterey, Calif.-born Omär and his two siblings adjust to frequent moves with their military dad across the country and overseas to Japan. Mom and the children sang and played drums and piano; dad was also a writer, producer and minister of music at church. As a fledgling 12-year-old rapper ("I thought I'd be famous within a year"), he wrote and produced his first song, recording it in his family's basement. Eight years later, he moved to San Antonio, Texas to be near his dad.

Influenced by artists and bands such as Kanye West, John Legend, James Blake, Arcade Fire and Coldplay ("major pieces of my life"), Omär opted to give singing a go. He soon found himself auditioning for American Idol's 11th season in Houston - only to be eliminated during the preliminary judging round. But his steadfast determination to push forward yielded a pivotal liaison with renowned Soulection producer Sango (Frank Ocean) and a string of EPs starting with his and Sango's Hours Spent Loving You in 2015. Subsequent EPs with other collaborators include 2016's The Everlasting Wave, 2017's Pink Lightning and 2019's A Late February.

After partnering with Sango again in 2019 for debut album Moments Spent Loving You, Omär returned the next year with the critically-acclaimed sophomore set if You Feel. Featured on NPR's Best Music of 2020, Feel elicited praise from critics ranging from "the perfect blend of traditional and experimental R&B" to "on a clear path to R&B greatness."

Having recently relocated to Dallas and adjusting to life as a new father, Omär will soon begin work on his next album. In the meantime, however, fans and newcomers can connect with the sonic richness and real-life emotions brimming throughout the aptly titled b l u r r.

Listen to the new single here: