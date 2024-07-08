Wyonna Judd Returns to Venetian Theatre For Special Performances in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After nine years, country music icon, Wynonna Judd returns to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for three special performances during NFR week this December. To celebrate her dynamic career, which began as one half of the legendary mother-daughter duo, The Judds, Wynonna will play The Greatest Hits in honor of her 40th anniversary as a live entertainer. The shows will take place Wednesday, Dec. 11, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, all starting at 8:30 p.m.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Wynonna shared. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life! ‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song. How many hits can we fit into one show? Let’s find out!!!!”

Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of Wynonna Judd at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, July 11, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit HERE.

Wynonna fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, July 11, at 10 p.m. PT.

Wynonna Judd last appeared at The Venetian Theatre during “The Judds – Girls Night Out” residency with her mother Naomi Judd for a nine-show run in 2015.

About Wynonna Judd

Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd is one of the most celebrated artists in Country Music history. Wynonna first rose to fame as part of one of the most successful music duos of all time, "The Judds," becoming music royalty to fans and critics alike.

Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, holding multiple gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner and New York Times Bestselling Author, Wynonna is the recipient of over 60 top industry awards, countless charting singles and 21 #1 Hits including "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Ole Days)."

