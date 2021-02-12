World's First Cinema Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut EP 'Rituals'

Following on from the huge success of their previously shared singles "Can't Feel Anything", "Red Run Cold" and "Cold Sets In", which have since amassed more than two million streams collectively in just three months, found a home on Spotify's Pop Rock Shot, Fresh Finds, Future Hits, Fresh Finds Pop, and Pop Rock playlists, and received key tastemaker support from Wonderland, Under The Radar, Earmilk, Variance Mag, When The Horn Blows, GIG GOER and many more, fast-rising duo World's First Cinema now deliver their highly-anticipated debut EP Rituals alongside the new lead single "Youth On Fire."

Rituals sets up the band's fresh and ambitious sound so far. With an instinct to create bold and vivid alternative pop, this initial collection is the first of many chapters the duo plan to explore, filled with rich and euphoric production amongst a glittering pursuit of captivating storytelling.

Speaking about their vision for the new EP, they said, "The Rituals EP is the ground our castle is being built on. Arguably more important than the songs themselves we wanted to communicate a tonal atmosphere with this EP. We are heavily inspired by the concept of where music meets film and want each of our songs to feel like their own movie."

The continue by sharing "We use a lot of out of the box production techniques to create our music, it's not exactly common practice in most popular music these days but it's how we have the most fun. We love to take theatrical trailer scoring techniques and build them into more pop centric song structures. This song writing & production model paired with our obsession in horror movies, Dungeons & Dragons and cult iconography all culminates to create 'World's First Cinema'.

The new EP is also being previewed by their newest single '"Youth On Fire." Much like their work to date, this new cut channels a fresh and vibrant aesthetic that mirrors their own otherworldly direction, creating one of their most impactful releases so far.

Adding about "Youth On Fire", they said, "With a veiled approach to a political lyrical concept 'Youth On Fire' explores the current state of the world and the mess we have all created. Complete with an anthemic lyrical hook and monstrous alt rock production this song evolves the signature cinematic sonic style of WFC by injecting it with a hard dose of aggression and angst."

Rituals is available to stream today via B-Unique Records.

World's First Cinema's origins begin back in 2019, when Fil Thorpe, a founding member of Neck Deep, the multi-award winning rock outfit that also cracked the #2 spot on the US album charts, chose to leave his formative outfit in pursuit of a career in production. Having now relocated to Los Angeles he met John Sinclair, alternatively known as Saint Claire, who had previously collaborated with Macklemore on his 2017 single "Excavate." Between them, they have enough knowledge of the commercial music world to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but now they are together, they have their heart set on something far more outlandish.

The concept behind World's First Cinema has always been to create something more than just another throwaway pop record. While they still inhabit this world sonically, their intention is to create bold and cinematic journeys that showcase them as musical adventurers, shaking off expectation and convention in favour of well-spun narratives and Victorian inspired eccentricity.

Starting a new project from the ground up is no easy feat, and to do so during a global pandemic is even worse, but Fil and John are not only determined to head into the new year with bags of material, they are already plotting their next moves. These few introductory offerings are simply Act One of a yet unending saga that they plan to push as far as it will go. Channelling the dark atmosphere and theatrics of Panic! At The Disco and My Chemical Romance, the duo plan to spend the next few years writing, creating, producing, and touring a wave of fascinating material that see them take the idea of the concept release to new and exciting heights, all paying homage to the glittering fanfare of fantasy novels and otherworldly inspirations through a mixture of electrifying production and breath-taking live shows.

