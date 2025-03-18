World Music Institute To Present Youssou NDOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WMI and Kings Theatre welcome Senegal's legendary Youssou NDOUR back to NYC, to celebrate the April 4th release of his new album, Eclairer le monde (Light the World).]

NDOUR is the GRAMMY Award-winning musician and cultural icon from the Senegalese capital of Dakar. Known for his extraordinary voice and vocal range - he was named in NPR's 50 Great Voices list - his influence spans continents and decades, solidifying his place as a global changemaker and ambassador for African culture.

Born into a griot family on his maternal side, his musical journey began at a young age singing alongside his mother at religious ceremonies. In his late teens, he formed his first group, Star Band de Dakar (members of which later formed Étoile de Dakar), renowned for blending traditional Senegalese and Wolof music with other genres, pioneering a style that would eventually become known as mbalax.

In 1986, NDOUR collaborated with Peter Gabriel on the iconic track "In Your Eyes" from Gabriel's award-winning album So, captivating global audiences with his electrifying performance. His subsequent duet with Neneh Cherry, "7 Seconds", dominated the international charts, selling over 2 million copies worldwide and garnering Europe's Song of the Year at the 1995 World Music Awards in Monaco. In 1994, NDOUR released The Guide (Wommat), propelling him further to global stardom, and his release of Egypt in 2004 won the Grammy Award for Best World Album.

Beyond his music career, Youssou NDOUR has been a tireless advocate for social change. He has been actively involved in issues such as access to internet and healthcare, and human rights, working closely with organizations like Amnesty International. His commitment to these causes led him to enter the political arena, serving as Senegal's Minister of Tourism and Culture and as Minister of Tourism and Leisure.

Over four decades, Youssou NDOUR has not only shaped the sound of African music but has also used his platform to drive meaningful change around the world. His work continues to inspire new generations, and his voice remains a powerful symbol of Africa's rich cultural heritage and bright future. Rolling Stone aptly describes him as "a singer with a voice so extraordinary that the history of Africa seems locked inside it."

WMI's CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.

