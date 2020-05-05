Woods Share New Single 'Can't Get Out'

Today Woods release their sweeping new single "Can't Get Out," a track about fighting to move past the low points of depression. "Can't Get Out" is the final track Woods will share before the release of their new album Strange To Explain, out May 22 on Woodsist Records.

Listen to "Can't Get Out" below!

Strange To Explain also features the previously released singles "Where Do You Go When You Dream?," hailed as "a mesmerizing six-minute fever dream scattered with mysteries" by The Fader, and the title track "Strange To Explain," praised as "mystical and luscious" by Consequence of Sound. Strange To Explain is available for pre-order digitally and on CD/LP.

Photo credit: Alex Bleeker





