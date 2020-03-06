Women To The Front Music Hub Launches In Recognition of International Women's Day

uDiscover Music, the global music discovery and editorial platform that focuses on the extensive music catalogs across Universal Music Group, today announced the creation of Women To The Front, a comprehensive music-themed microsite set to debut in honor of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8. The online destination, which launches today, celebrates the numerous accomplishments of women in music across all genres and professions with a mixture of top-shelf music curation, informative feature content and playlists.

Full site: https://www.udiscovermusic.com/women-to-the-front

Vinyl collection: https://shop.udiscovermusic.com/pages/women-to-the-front

Playlist: https://uDiscover.lnk.to/WomenToTheFront

Among the 20+ internationally renowned artists lending their music to the quintessential Women To The Front catalog are Shania Twain ("Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"), Lady Gaga ("Just Dance"), Lana Del Rey ("Summertime Sadness"), Gwen Stefani ("Hollaback Girl"), Rihanna ("Work"), Kacey Musgraves ("High Horse"), Janet Jackson ("Nasty"), and many more.

Jane Gowen, Executive Vice President, Marketing and A&R at UMe, said, "We're pleased to recognize the significance of International Women's Day with this vibrant collection of some of the most important popular music created by more than 20 female artists whose influence and impact span a number of generations and genres. The music made by each of these artists not only shows how vital and energizing they are creatively, but how much they continue to inspire women across the globe on this very special day, as well as every other day throughout the year."

In addition to this healthy collection of groundbreaking music made by female artists from a number of genres, Women To The Front will contain editorial features that focus on celebrating the success of women in music such as Tina Morris, studio manager at The Village recording studios; Natalia Perez, on-air radio personality for Big Boy's Neighborhood and 92.3 FM; and on the great success of high-profile female-owned-and-operated brands such as Health-Ade Kombucha (Daina Trout and Vanessa Dew) and The Honey Pot Co. (Beatrice Dixon) and many other women leading the charge in other areas essential areas to the music industry including choreographers, publicists, photographers, and more.

Additionally, the Women To The Front hub will showcase a playlist featuring 80+ songs that celebrate female empowerment and a collection of 20 key releases made by female artists that appear on vinyl as curated by UMe A&R staffers Macie Spear and Jannet Talat. Also featured is She Is The Music, a non-profit organization that seeks to increase the number of working women in the music industry in positions such as songwriters, engineers, producers, headlining artists, and other industry professional roles.

uDiscover Music, a division of UMe, brings in millions of music fans from around the world to the site every month and engages with many more across social and other channels; it is perfectly positioned to bring the Women To The Front hub to the literal forefront of the world stage at large.





