Witch Prophet Release Album 'Gateway Experience'

Witch Prophet today releases her new album Gateway Experience via Heart Lake Records. As a neurodivergent artist who struggles with focal seizures, Gateway Experience is an album focused on the connection with the human brain, seizures, god and otherworldly abilities.

On Gateway Experience Witch Prophet, provides a soundscape of vocal layers, loops, raps and harmonies on a bed of hip-hop, jazz and soul-inspired beats. The record is produced by Witch Prophet's wife and business partner SUN SUN, with co-production on ''Dreaming" with Junia T and features tracks with DillanPonders, Begonia, SATE and Zaki Ibrahim.

The order of the songs and track names on the album are named after Witch Prophet's symptoms with focal seizures The title, Gateway Experience, is an ode to the released CIA report where they studied the use of sound tapes to manipulate brainwaves with a goal of creating altered states.

To celebrate the LP release, Witch Prophet shared a visualizer for "Dizzy". Speaking on the track Witch Prophet says, "This is a song I wrote about the overwhelming feeling of being out of control, and the fear that takes over when there are unknown elements to whatever you are dealing with. In my case, I'm speaking directly about the spinning sensation I get during focal aware seizures.

The song is produced by SUN SUN and features live trumpet by the incredibly talented Tara Kannangara. I invited Tara to our home to record on my track Aura, then SUN SUN played her the beat to Dizzy and she literally heard it once through and recorded a freestyle. It was magical."

Witch Prophet is a queer, East African, singer-songwriter, and the Co-CEO of Heart Lake Records. She provides her fans with a soundscape of vocal layers, loops, raps, and harmonies on a bed of hip-hop, jazz, and soul- inspired beats. Think Erykah Badu meets Lauryn Hill meets Portishead. She finds depth and connection in creating music as a portal for self-growth and discovery, as she navigates and better understands her cultural and queer identity.

Witch Prophet has shared the stage with and opened for acts like Lido Pimienta, Sudan Archives, Shabazz Palaces, The Hallucination (fka A Tribe Called Red), SAMMUS, Sean Leon, JPEGMAFIA, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and THEESatisfaction to name a few.

She has toured Europe playing shows in Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Berlin, as well as performed at North American and European music festivals like: Montreal Jazz Festival, Black Women Rock, New Skool Rules, Soul Of Brooklyn, Allied Media Conference, Sappy Fest, Electric Eclectic, Summerworks, Ottawa Capital Pride, Pride Toronto, Pop Montreal, Halifax Pop Explosion and many more.

Photo credit: Francesca Nocera