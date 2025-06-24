Wisp Sets Debut Album 'If Not Winter' and Headlining World Tour

General on-sale begins Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local.
Wisp has announced the August 1 release of If Not Winter, her long-awaited debut album. She will also embark on an extensive headlining world tour in support of the new release. Artist / Spotify Fans First pre-sale begins Thursday, June 26 at 10:00am local. General on-sale begins Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local.
To celebrate the announcement, she also shares a visualizer for her recent single "Save me now," her grungiest track to date. Check it out below.
Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Slowdive, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music.
Wisp has appeared on the global cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, reached hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms, was named an artist to watch by NYLON, Pigeons & Planes, Spotify Lorem Artist To Watch, Amazon Breakthrough Artists, Consequence Artist of the Month, and YouTube Music Artist On The Rise Trending, She's been featured in print in The New York Times and the LA Times, graced the cover of Alt Press's recent Winter edition, and has been featured across the web in Rolling Stone, Stereogum, PAPER, Brooklyn Vegan, and many more.
Her debut single, "Your face," hit #10 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs: a telling indicator of her immediacy and powerful melodic instincts. "Your face" now sits at over 110M streams on Spotify alone, she has amassed over 250M total cross-platform streams and has reached a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.
In May of 2024, she played her live debut in Los Angeles to two sold-out crowds of die-hard fans wearing homemade merch. Just three months later, she played her first major festivals at Lollapalooza, Levitation, Camp Flog Gnaw, and Corona Capital. She's even headlined her own sold-out shows on three different continents: North America, Europe, and Asia.
August 22: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
August 23: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
August 24: Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
August 27: East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Korn)
August 28: East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Korn)
August 31: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Supporting System Of A Down & Avenged Sevenfold)
September 1: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Supporting System Of A Down & Avenged Sevenfold)
September 3: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Deftones)
September 5: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Deftones)
September 6: Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
September 7: Detroit, MI @ El Club
September 8: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
September 10: Chicago, IL @ Metro
September 11: Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
September 13: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
September 14: Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD
September 16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
September 18: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
September 19: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
September 21: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
September 23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
September 26: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
September 27: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
September 29: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
September 30: Austin, TX @ Mohawk
October 1: Houston, TX @ Numbers
October 3: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
October 4: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
October 22: Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
October 23: Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
October 24: London, UK @ EartH
October 25: Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
October 27: Brussels, BE @ Botanique
October 28: Cologne, DE @ Luxor
October 29: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Room
October 31: Hamburg, DE @ headCRASH
November 1: Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
November 2: Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy
