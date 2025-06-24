Wisp Sets Debut Album 'If Not Winter' and Headlining World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wisp has announced the August 1 release of If Not Winter, her long-awaited debut album. She will also embark on an extensive headlining world tour in support of the new release. Artist / Spotify Fans First pre-sale begins Thursday, June 26 at 10:00am local. General on-sale begins Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local.

To celebrate the announcement, she also shares a visualizer for her recent single "Save me now," her grungiest track to date. Check it out below.

Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Slowdive, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music.

Wisp has appeared on the global cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, reached hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms, was named an artist to watch by NYLON, Pigeons & Planes, Spotify Lorem Artist To Watch, Amazon Breakthrough Artists, Consequence Artist of the Month, and YouTube Music Artist On The Rise Trending, She's been featured in print in The New York Times and the LA Times, graced the cover of Alt Press's recent Winter edition, and has been featured across the web in Rolling Stone, Stereogum, PAPER, Brooklyn Vegan, and many more.

Her debut single, "Your face," hit #10 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs: a telling indicator of her immediacy and powerful melodic instincts. "Your face" now sits at over 110M streams on Spotify alone, she has amassed over 250M total cross-platform streams and has reached a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.

In May of 2024, she played her live debut in Los Angeles to two sold-out crowds of die-hard fans wearing homemade merch. Just three months later, she played her first major festivals at Lollapalooza, Levitation, Camp Flog Gnaw, and Corona Capital. She's even headlined her own sold-out shows on three different continents: North America, Europe, and Asia.

Tour Dates

August 22: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

August 23: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

August 24: Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

August 27: East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Korn)

August 28: East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Korn)

August 31: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Supporting System Of A Down & Avenged Sevenfold)

September 1: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Supporting System Of A Down & Avenged Sevenfold)

September 3: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Deftones)

September 5: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium (Supporting System Of A Down & Deftones)

September 6: Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

September 7: Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 8: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

September 10: Chicago, IL @ Metro

September 11: Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

September 13: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

September 14: Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD

September 16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

September 18: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

September 19: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

September 21: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

September 23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

September 26: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

September 27: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

September 29: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

September 30: Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 1: Houston, TX @ Numbers

October 3: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 4: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

October 22: Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

October 23: Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

October 24: London, UK @ EartH

October 25: Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

October 27: Brussels, BE @ Botanique

October 28: Cologne, DE @ Luxor

October 29: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Room

October 31: Hamburg, DE @ headCRASH

November 1: Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

November 2: Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy

