Willie Nelson Announces Second Leg of Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Keith Wortman, and Mark Rothbaum are thrilled to announce additional dates, cities and artists for the second leg of "Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2019". The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters, Luke Combs, Bonnie Raitt, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Alison Krauss, Gov't Mule, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real withmore to be announced in the coming weeks. For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.

The second leg will begin in Gilford, NH, on September 6, 2019 and end on September 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH with additional dates and cities to be added. Artists performing on each date are listed below. In addition, each date will feature a range of festival attractions to provide music fans in each city with an unforgettable concert experience.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 3rd. VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 30th at 10AM (local for each venue) until Thursday, May 2nd at 10PM (local for each venue) through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

"The second leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with all my friends is going to be a blast," says Willie Nelson. "We'll see you out there this summer!" "Family. That's what this touring group of artists, fans, and friends are when we come together for our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour. We are thrilled to announce the second leg with Willie and this extraordinary group of artists" says Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and others. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson decided to take their band of outlaws on the road as a touring festival in both 2017 and 2018. Last year, the Outlaw Tour hosted more than 200,000 fans in amphitheaters and arenas all over the country. From Willie Nelson to Neil Young to Bob Dylan to Van Morrison to Alison Krauss to Sheryl Crow to Sturgill Simpson to Margo Price, fans have shared unforgettable music memories and enjoyed unique vendor villages with local food, drinks, and shopping. VIP ticket holders got a front row experience and exclusive merchandise.

INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

SEPTEMBER 6

GILFORD, NH - BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

Alison Krauss

Brothers Osborne

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 11

QUEENS, NY - FOREST HILLS STADIUM

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

SEPTEMBER 13

PHILADELPHIA, PA - THE MANN CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

Alison Krauss

Gov't Mule

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 14

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

The Avett Brothers

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 15

RALEIGH, NC - COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 20

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE MUSIC CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters

Alison Krauss

Brothers Osborne

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 22

CINCINNATI, OH - RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Luke Combs

Bonnie Raitt

Brothers Osborne

Artists TBA





Related Articles View More Music Stories