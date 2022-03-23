Will Linley Shares New Single 'Wrong Time'

Today, 20-year-old South African songwriter and musician, Will Linley releases his new single "Wrong Time" via BMG. The track follows his 2021 debut single "miss me (when you're gone)" which has garnered 10M+ global streams, over a million YouTube views, 5M+ TikTok views, and has been used over 5K times on the platform.

Written during a Zoom session with songwriter and producer John Samual Gerhart, "the song is about meeting the right girl at the wrong time," notes Will. "It's a very personal song and means a lot to me as an artist. I love the up-tempo guitar riffs and it always makes me wanna vibe out!"

Watch the feel-good music video following Will and his friends enjoying a summer day in Los Angeles, directed by Iris Kim (SixTwentySix Production).

Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, Will Linley cannot remember a time in his life without music. He grew up singing as a hobby but never imagined that his passion could translate into a career. Once the pandemic hit, Will found himself stuck at home writing music as a way to feel less isolated. He soon found a global connection with fans thanks to TikTok and his raw, relatable lyrics.

"I put my own feelings into my songs, but I know that so many of those feelings are universal and true for others. It's my hope that listeners can find some form of connection with the lyrics," he says. "If someone feels seen or heard from listening to one of my songs, that's incredible. For me, it's about being open and honest, and if I can impact someone's life in a positive way that's amazing. I think that's the most beautiful gift that could come from all of this."

Watch the music video for the new track here: