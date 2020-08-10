Wilderman Shares 'Cope Trip' Video Via EARMILK; Single Out Now

Wilderman has released the video for his latest single, "Cope Trip" on all DSPs.

The video was shared with EARMILK, praising "Despite the warm, inviting tones, the track carries an escapist self-awareness.

Breathy, understated vocals are made more natural and organic next to the stiff confines of bouncing synths around them. "Cope Trip" plays out like a mid-afternoon daydream leaning more towards longing than anticipation. Despite this, the track is instantly memorable and the perfect accouterment to a potential summer cope trip of your own."

On the track Wilderman explains, "When it comes to the pandemic - we are all over it. We need to take a trip from time to time, in order to cope. Whether that be irl, on a screen or in our brains. For me, making this song was my own escape during lockdown. Hopefully it does the same for you. ps. please just wear a mask and keep standing up for BIPOC. #blacklivesmatter"

