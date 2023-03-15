Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wilderado's Announce First Live Album 'Surefire (Live From Tulsa)!'

The live album is coming this spring.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Wilderado release a reveling live recording of a hometown performance of their hit single "Surefire."

It's the first song from the band's first-ever live album which is coming this spring via Bright Antenna Records. The LP is a collection of recordings from Wilderado's extensive time on the road over the last year and a half and was mixed by Ryan Hewitt (Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile), who also mixed the band's self-titled debut LP that was released in October 2021.

"Surefire (live from Tulsa)" and news of the live LP come as the band gets ready to start playing out live again. Wilderado spent most of 2022 on the road - headlining and as direct support for both alt-J and Mt. Joy. They wrapped the year with a few Christmas radio shows and just this past Saturday headlined the Tulsa House at SXSW.

The band has already been announced for several festival dates including Shaky Knees Music Festival in May, Hinterland Festival in August, and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September with more dates to be announced.

Hailing from Tulsa, OK, Wilderado have been steadily building a passionate fan base and defining who they are since 2015. Since then, they have accrued 170+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms with their debut album and singles "Head Right" and "Surefire" - both breaking into the Top 10 at Alternative Radio in less than a year.

The band made their Late Night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. In addition to chart-topping songs, they built their career on the road, touring with alt-J, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and performing on festival main stages at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and more.

Wilderado's first-ever live album will be released this Spring and their single "Surefire (Live From Tulsa)" is out today. Fans can also currently purchase the band's self-titled debut album on special exclusive translucent orange vinyl via the Magnolia Record Store (ORDER HERE). Check out Wilderado's self-titled debut LP HERE, all confirmed and announced tour dates are below and for all up-to-date information visit: www.wilderado.co.

Listen to the new single here:

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates

4/15 @ Moo & Brew Festival in Charlotte, NC
5/5 @ Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA
5/28 @ WonderWorks in Pittsburgh, PA
8/5 @ Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, IA
9/9 @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots in Bristol, TN


