Wilderado Announces Austin City Limits Performance With Tour Dates

Tulsa indie trio Wilderado have announced a performance at Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX.

The band will be joining Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, and more for the 2022 installation of the festival in Zilker Park. The news comes as Wilderado joins alt-J in the UK for a nearly sold-out tour with stops at 02 Academy Brixton in London and Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

In addition to exciting tour announcements, Wilderado's breakout single "Head Right" has entered the Top Ten on Alt Radio where it's currently #8, spending an incredible 30 weeks on the chart. "Head Right" was produced by Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon, Patty Griffin) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, LANY) and builds on what the band does best - combining soaring melodies with lush three-part harmonies.

Formed in the California mountains in 2015, Wilderado has since accrued more than 125+ MILLION streams since 2017 and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms, the band has built their career on the road, touring with Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and performing on festival main stages at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and more. Stay tuned to http://wilderado.co for all up-to-date information on the band.

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ alt-J

5/12 @ Rock City in Nottingham, GB

5/13 @ 02 Apollo in Manchester, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/17 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB

5/18 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/19 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/20 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/22 @ Olympia Theatre in Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

5/23 @ Olympia Theatre in Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

5/25 @ The Telegraph Building in Belfast, UK

5/27 @ 02 Academy in Birmingham, GB (SOLD OUT)

Wilderado Confirmed Headline Dates

6/4 @ Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City, TN

6/5 @ Alt 104.5 Summer Block Party in Philadelphia, PA

6/17 @ Concerts in the Park in Sacramento, CA

6/22 @ Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

6/23 @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock in Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

7/7 @ Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor, MI

7/8 @ Madison Theatre in Covington, KY

7/9 @ Mahall's in Lakewood, OH

7/10 @ Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY

7/12 @ Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY

7/13 @ Empire Underground in Albany, NY

7/14 @ Portland House of Music in Portland, ME

7/16 @ Spruce Peak in Stowe, VT

7/18 @ Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON

7/19 @ Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, MI

7/20 @ Zanzabar in Louisville, KY

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ Mt. Joy

8/2 @ Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

8/4 @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA

8/5 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

8/8 @ Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, CA

8/11 @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater in Seattle, WA

8/12 @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR

8/13 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/15 @ Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID

8/16 @ Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT

8/17 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (SOLD OUT)

8/18 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

8/20 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

8/21 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL

Wilderado Confirmed Headline & Festival Dates

8/5 @ Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA

8/10 @ Fox Cabaret in Vancouver, BC

8/23 @ Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO

8/24 @ The Slowdown in Omaha, NE

8/25 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

8/27 @ Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK

9/2 @ Denim on the Diamond 2022 in Kelowna, BC

9/10 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

9/13 @ Proud Larry's in Oxford, MS

9/15 @ Saturn in Birmingham, AL

9/17 @ Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville, FL

9/18 @ The Abbey in Orlando, FL

9/20 @ Crowbar in Tampa, FL

9/22 @ Terminal West in Atlanta, GA

9/23 @ The Grey Eagle in Asheville, NC

9/24 @ Windjammer in Isle of Palms, SC

9/25 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

9/27 @ Motorco Music Hall in Durham, NC

9/28 @ Capital Ale House Downtown in Richmond, VA

9/30 @ Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach, VA

10/14-16 @ Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, TX

10/22 @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, UK

10/25 @ Rough Trade Bristol in Bristol, UK

11/14 @ Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM

11/15 @ 191 Toole in Tucson, AZ

11/17 @ Strummers in Fresno, CA

11/18 @ SLO Brew in San Luis Obsipo, CA

11/20 @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, CA