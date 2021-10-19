Wilderado Announces 2022 Headline Tour

Tulsa indie-rock trio Wilderado has announced a six-week US headline tour kicking off in February of 2022, with tickets on sale this Thursday at 10am local time. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below. News of Wilderado's US headline tour comes days after the band released their highly-anticipated self-titled debut album.

Racking up 95+ million streams and 3+ million monthly listeners across platforms before even releasing their debut LP, Wilderado's diehard fanbase has been built predominantly on the road. Through an exchange palpable energy at clubs and festivals around the country, the band counts face-to-face interactions and handshakes with fans as a staple of their success.

Since releasing their debut EP in 2017 Wilderado has toured with The 1975, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Mt Joy, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie and more while making main stage festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bottlerock, Shaky Knees, and Innings.

Wilderado's self-titled debut LP - produced by James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon) - is out now and available to stream or purchase HERE via Bright Antenna Records. Catch the band live this month at Tampa Pig Jig and next year on their US headline tour.

Tour Dates

10/23 @ Tampa Pig Jig in Tampa, FL

2/28 @ Raccoon Motel in Davenport, IA

3/2 @ The Basement in Columbus, OH

3/3 @ HI-FI Indy in Indianapolis, IN

3/4 @ The Burl in Lexington, KY

3/5 @ Thunderbird Café in Pittsburgh, PA

3/7 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

3/9 @ Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT

3/10 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC

3/12 @ Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA

3/13 @ Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA

3/15 @ The High Watt in Nashville, TN

3/18 @ Deep Ellum in Dallas, TX

3/19 @ House of Blues in Houston, TX

3/21 @ Valley Bar in Phoenix, AZ

3/22 @ Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA

3/23 @ Bottom of The Hill in San Francisco, CA

3/25 @ Treefort Festival in Boise, ID

3/26 @ The Vera Project in Seattle, WA

3/27 @ Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR

3/29 @ Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT

3/30 @ Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO

3/31 @ Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO

4/2 @ The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK

4/3 @ The Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS

4/5 @ Turf Club in St. Paul, MN

4/6 @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI

4/7 @ Schubas Tavern in Chicago, IL

4/9 @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO

