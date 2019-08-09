Wilder Woods Self-Titled Debut Album is Out Now
Wilder Woods - a.k.a. GRAMMY® Award-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE frontman and co-founder Bear Rinehart - has released his eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album. Released via Atlantic Records, WILDER WOODS is available for download here: https://lnk.to/WilderWoodsAlbumPR
WILDER WOODS will be celebrated with a special two song performance on CBS This Morning Saturday airing tomorrow, August 10th - check local listings. Wilder Woods - who recently visited Paste Magazine's Paste Studio NYC for an exclusive three-song live session - will kick off his first-ever North American headline tour, set to get underway September 5th at Toronto, ON's Mod Club and then travel into mid-October. For complete details and ticket information, please visit IAMWILDERWOODS.COM.
The album was heralded with last month's arrival of a playful new companion video for the album's lead single "Supply & Demand," which is currently climbing the triple A radio chart, following its exclusive premiere via PEOPLE.com. WILDER WOODS has already received a bounty of media attention spanning NPR to Magnet, with Paradehailing "Sure Ain't" as "hauntingly lovely with a delivery that ranges from intense to delicate. Wilder Woods' quiet confidence is mesmerizing." "Wilder Woods' vocals are jaw-dropping," raved Popdust, "the effortlessly and powerfully skates across scales, evoking goosebumps through his growling belts and soft falsetto." "Named after his two sons (Wilder and Woods), it's a bold project committed to building a brand new sound from the ground up," raved Earmilk in its exclusive "Electric Woman" premiere, "foregoing the comfort and security he'd built across a storied career in music thus far." BlackBook praised "Supply & Demand" as "a sultry, sensual bit of classic Motown-soul that sounds straight out of 1972, it comes complete with dramatic strings, slinky wah-wah guitar, and an absolutely unstoppable hook. Lyrically, it's about the healing power of true love - and there's certainly nothing more we need right now than exactly just that." WILDER WOODS "maintains elements of the singer's folk-rock and soul familiar to us via Rinehart's work with NEEDTOBREATHE," wrote Ones To Watch, "(but) presents...vastly different approaches to songwriting and performance with each of the songs. For example, while 'Sure Ain't' is a defiant declaration featuring raspy vocals and soulful horns, 'Supply & Demand' is a laid-back pop tune that feels drinking lemonade on your porch in the summertime... Clearly, Wilder Woods is the beginning of a deeper journey into Bear Rinehart as an individual."
A timeless blend of classic soul, infectious R&B, and modern pop, WILDER WOODS is the sound of a veteran songwriter confidently breaking new ground, blazing his own distinctive trail through uncharted territory with comfort and style. Simultaneously vulnerable and self-assured, songs like "Sure Ain't" and "Electric Woman" - the latter joined by a new official video co-starring Rinehart's wife, Mary Reames - reflect both the rich well of experience from which they're drawn and the bold leap that they represent, pairing intimate, introspective lyricism with effortless swagger and monster hooks. Recorded at Layman Drug Company studios in East Nashville with producer Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Gin Wigmore), the album sees backing by a top-shelf cohort of co-writers and supporting musicians, including The Watson Twins, Jesse Baylin, Trent Dabbs, Carson Cooley, Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris), and more. A singular blend of old and new, like a vintage Eldorado retrofitted with a 21st century engine, WILDER WOODS uncovers a new side of Bear Rinehart, one that he's more than ready to share.
WILDER WOODS
WORLD TOUR 2019
SEPTEMBER
5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
7 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
8 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
15 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay Theatre
16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
18 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
23 - Chicago, IL - Metro
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
25 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
27 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
28 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
30 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
OCTOBER
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
6 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
7 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
10 - Dallas, TX - Trees
11 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
20 - Hamburg, DE - HÄKKEN
21 - Cologne, DE - Helios 37
23 - Paris, FR - 1999 Club
24 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
26 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
27 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
28 - London, UK - Camden Assembly