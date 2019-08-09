Wilder Woods Self-Titled Debut Album is Out Now

Wilder Woods - a.k.a. GRAMMY® Award-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE frontman and co-founder Bear Rinehart - has released his eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album. Released via Atlantic Records, WILDER WOODS is available for download here: https://lnk.to/WilderWoodsAlbumPR

WILDER WOODS will be celebrated with a special two song performance on CBS This Morning Saturday airing tomorrow, August 10th - check local listings. Wilder Woods - who recently visited Paste Magazine's Paste Studio NYC for an exclusive three-song live session - will kick off his first-ever North American headline tour, set to get underway September 5th at Toronto, ON's Mod Club and then travel into mid-October. For complete details and ticket information, please visit IAMWILDERWOODS.COM.

The album was heralded with last month's arrival of a playful new companion video for the album's lead single "Supply & Demand," which is currently climbing the triple A radio chart, following its exclusive premiere via PEOPLE.com. WILDER WOODS has already received a bounty of media attention spanning NPR to Magnet, with Paradehailing "Sure Ain't" as "hauntingly lovely with a delivery that ranges from intense to delicate. Wilder Woods' quiet confidence is mesmerizing." "Wilder Woods' vocals are jaw-dropping," raved Popdust, "the effortlessly and powerfully skates across scales, evoking goosebumps through his growling belts and soft falsetto." "Named after his two sons (Wilder and Woods), it's a bold project committed to building a brand new sound from the ground up," raved Earmilk in its exclusive "Electric Woman" premiere, "foregoing the comfort and security he'd built across a storied career in music thus far." BlackBook praised "Supply & Demand" as "a sultry, sensual bit of classic Motown-soul that sounds straight out of 1972, it comes complete with dramatic strings, slinky wah-wah guitar, and an absolutely unstoppable hook. Lyrically, it's about the healing power of true love - and there's certainly nothing more we need right now than exactly just that." WILDER WOODS "maintains elements of the singer's folk-rock and soul familiar to us via Rinehart's work with NEEDTOBREATHE," wrote Ones To Watch, "(but) presents...vastly different approaches to songwriting and performance with each of the songs. For example, while 'Sure Ain't' is a defiant declaration featuring raspy vocals and soulful horns, 'Supply & Demand' is a laid-back pop tune that feels drinking lemonade on your porch in the summertime... Clearly, Wilder Woods is the beginning of a deeper journey into Bear Rinehart as an individual."

A timeless blend of classic soul, infectious R&B, and modern pop, WILDER WOODS is the sound of a veteran songwriter confidently breaking new ground, blazing his own distinctive trail through uncharted territory with comfort and style. Simultaneously vulnerable and self-assured, songs like "Sure Ain't" and "Electric Woman" - the latter joined by a new official video co-starring Rinehart's wife, Mary Reames - reflect both the rich well of experience from which they're drawn and the bold leap that they represent, pairing intimate, introspective lyricism with effortless swagger and monster hooks. Recorded at Layman Drug Company studios in East Nashville with producer Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Gin Wigmore), the album sees backing by a top-shelf cohort of co-writers and supporting musicians, including The Watson Twins, Jesse Baylin, Trent Dabbs, Carson Cooley, Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris), and more. A singular blend of old and new, like a vintage Eldorado retrofitted with a 21st century engine, WILDER WOODS uncovers a new side of Bear Rinehart, one that he's more than ready to share.

WILDER WOODS

WORLD TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

7 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

8 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

15 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay Theatre

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

18 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

25 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

27 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

28 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

30 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

OCTOBER

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

10 - Dallas, TX - Trees

11 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

20 - Hamburg, DE - HÄKKEN

21 - Cologne, DE - Helios 37

23 - Paris, FR - 1999 Club

24 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

26 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

27 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

28 - London, UK - Camden Assembly





