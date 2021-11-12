Why Don't We Cover Justin Bieber's 'Mistletoe'

Multi-talented band Why Don't We get festive with a cover of the Justin Bieber holiday-classic "Mistletoe" - available now via Atlantic Records. The track arrives alongside a lyric video starring the group, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the original's release.

"Mistletoe" follows the band's explosive new single "Love Back," which finds Why Don't We sounding refreshed as ever after a turbulent year, finding creative solace and marking the beginning an exciting new era. Already boasting over 19 million global steams, the JHart-produced track was featured by PEOPLE Magazine who touted the group's "control over their own destinies" & Entertainment Tonight with a behind-the scenes look at the Dillon Dowdell-directed video companion (watch here). This past week also saw the band give an explosive tell-all interview with The Zach Sang Show, pulling back the curtain for the first time on their tumultuous experiences over the past few years (watch here).

Since their debut in 2016, Why Don't We has amassed over 3 billion global career streams, over 880 million YouTube views, 6 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Taking an innovative and unconventional approach towards releasing new music and actively engaging their rapidly growing fanbase, the band put out their first five EPs within their first year together and followed shortly after with their inaugural full-length 8 Letters album in 2018. Soon after, 2019 saw the release of new singles monthly, including standouts "Big Plans," "I Don't Belong In This Club" featuring Macklemore, & the Ed Sheeran-penned/Steve Mac-produced hit "What Am I."

The Los Angeles quintet-Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron- went back to basics for their sophomore album, flatlining all social media and picking up their instruments to personally write, record, and produce the music themselves. Led by the band's inaugural Billboard Hot 100 charting single "Fallin' (Adrenaline)," The Good Times and The Bad Ones earned their highest debut on the Billboard 200 at #3 and their first #1 album on the album sales chart.

The band has sold out back-to-back North American and global headline tours, in addition to performing on historic stages such as Radio City Music Hall (selling out the venue in under two hours) and Madison Square Garden (as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour). Furthermore, Why Don't We took home the award for "Choice Music Group" at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, received a nomination for "Best Group" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, and has made high profile national television appearances on NBC's TODAY Show (including back-to-back summer concerts in Rockefeller Plaza), ABC's Good Morning America, nationally syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more.

Listen to the new single here: