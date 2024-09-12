Who Won at the 2024 VMAs?- Full List of Winners Includes Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, & More

Taylor Swift commanded the night with 7 wins, tying for most overall.
Last night was MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMAs). Taylor Swift commanded the night with 7 wins, tying for most overall. She was nominated for a total of 10 times this year, winning 9 in 2023. Eminem overtook for most solo male artist wins, with 15. Anitta tied a record for the most “Best Latin” wins with 3.
Ariana Grande, who will be appearing in the upcoming Wicked movie, was nominated 6 times for her work on her latest album. Her song “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” won for Best Choreography.
Sabrina Carpenter also received 6 nominations, including one for her hit song "Espresso," for which she took home the award. See the full list of nominees here and the winners below!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chappell Roan – Island Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY" – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST POP
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
BEST R&B
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
BEST ROCK
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
BEST K-POP
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography
by Anatol Trofimov
BEST EDITING
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual
Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
BEST ART DIRECTION
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
SOCIAL CATEGORIES:
BEST TRENDING VIDEO
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions
BEST GROUP
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
SONG OF THE SUMMER, Presented by Hilton
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
VMAs MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCE (+VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD WINNER)
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Videos