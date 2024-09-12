News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Who Won at the 2024 VMAs?- Full List of Winners Includes Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, & More

Taylor Swift commanded the night with 7 wins, tying for most overall.

By: Sep. 12, 2024
Who Won at the 2024 VMAs?- Full List of Winners Includes Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, & More Image
Last night was MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMAs). Taylor Swift commanded the night with 7 wins, tying for most overall. She was nominated for a total of 10 times this year, winning 9 in 2023. Eminem overtook for most solo male artist wins, with 15. Anitta tied a record for the most “Best Latin” wins with 3.

Ariana Grande, who will be appearing in the upcoming Wicked movie, was nominated 6 times for her work on her latest album. Her song “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” won for Best Choreography.

Sabrina Carpenter also received 6 nominations, including one for her hit song "Espresso," for which she took home the award. See the full list of nominees here and the winners below!

2024 VMA Winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®  

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – Republic Records 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chappell Roan – Island Records

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY" – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

BEST POP

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

BEST R&B

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

BEST ROCK

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

BEST K-POP

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography

by Anatol Trofimov

BEST EDITING

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual

Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

BEST ART DIRECTION

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

SOCIAL CATEGORIES:

BEST TRENDING VIDEO

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions

BEST GROUP

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

SONG OF THE SUMMER, Presented by Hilton 

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

VMAs MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCE (+VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD WINNER)

Katy Perry – “Roar”



