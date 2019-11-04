Whitesnake & Foreigner Announce U.K. 2020 Tour

Whitesnake and Foreigner today announce that together they will be hitting the road across the U.K. in 2020 alongside very special guests Europe. Tickets on sale Friday 8th November 2019 from 9am at LiveNation.co.uk



The legendary artists will tour the U.K. starting Sunday 31st May 2020 in London before hitting Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester. Together both Whitesnake and Foreigner boast a catalogue that spans the decades with seminal and anthemic hits such as "Here I Go Again", "Still Of The Night" and "Is This Love" [Whitesnake], "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Cold As Ice" [Foreigner] to name a few. Very special guests Europe will bring their electrifying "The Final Countdown" and more to this six date U.K. arena tour.



One of the most anticipated tours of 2020, even this mega line-up cannot contain their excitement! "Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see You All in the UK!!! It's going to be One Helluva Night together!! With our friends FOREIGNER & EUROPE!!! Can't Wait!!! See You Soon!!!" says David Coverdale of Whitesnake.



Mick Jones from Foreigner said "We can't wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We're looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country".

Europe's Joey Tempest said "What an explosive start to the summer of 2020 for us! A U.K. Arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! YEAH! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic Rock! We are truly honored to be invited as special guests".

Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe will take fans on a musical journey at this once in a lifetime performance. Combining arguably music's most celebrated rock legends, this tour will see Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe perform their formidable musical arsenal.

WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER & EUROPE 2020 TOUR



Sun 31 May London, The O2 Arena

Mon 01 June Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Wed 03 June Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

Thu 04 June Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Sat 06 June Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 08 June Manchester, Manchester Arena



Tickets for Whitesnake & Foreigner with very special guests Europe go on sale Friday 8th November 2019 from 9am at LiveNation.co.uk





Related Articles View More Music Stories