Whey Jennings Expands 2025 Tour With New Festival and Residency Appearances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville recording artist and country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings has added new dates to his cross-country 2025 Tour, including new festival appearances, cruise events and musical residencies. Jennings continues promoting and performing the songs off his critically acclaimed debut album Jekyll Hyde, released in 2024 through Dirt Rock Empire.

Multiple festivals, special event appearances and musical residencies include the Field & Stream Music Festival (Oct. 4), Wake the Lake Country Festival (Apr. 5), Barefoot Country Music Festival (Jun. 20), Country Cruising (Oct. 27), Walla Walla Music Festival (May 31-Jun1), and musical residencies during Biketoberfest at Iron Horse Saloon (Oct. 17-19), Lone Star Rally (Nov. 7-9) and at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Casino (Oct. 08-12).

Upcoming 2025 Tour Dates:

JUL 18 – Potomac Gardens (Acoustic) / Coltons Point, Md.

JUL 19 – Southern Rock Woodstock (Acoustic) / Philipsburg, Pa.

JUL 20 – Wadsworth Grill (Acoustic) / Wadsworth, N.Y.

JUL 22 – The Lincoln / Cheyenne, Wyo.

JUL 23 - Kickstands / Sturgis, S.D.

JUL 24 - Big Bars Live / Sioux Falls, S.D.

JUL 25 - Main Street Music Venue / Brooklyn, Wisc.

JUL 26 - Bad Apple Saloon / Cory, Ind.

AUG 01 – Hardrider Bar / Cabot, Ark.

AUG 02 – Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky.

AUG 08 – Huntingdon County Fairgrounds / Huntingdon, Pa.

AUG 09 – Lazy Dayz Riverfront Campground / Alexandria, Pa.

AUG 09 – Waylon’s Watering Hole / Madera, Pa.

AUG 16 - Lucy Lake Farms / New Hudson, Mich.

AUG 22 – Parks Trucking Bash / Clayville, N.Y.

AUG 23 – Northeast Ohio Vet Fest @ Victory Sports Park / North Ridgeville, Ohio

AUG 30 – Towns End Labor Day Bash / Sharon Springs, Kan.

AUG 31 – Abate of Kansas National Labor Day Rally / Ozawkie, Kan.

SEP 19 – Country Corner Inn / Conneautville, Pa.

SEP 20 – Bulls, Bands & BBQ / Avella, Pa.

OCT 04 – Field & Stream Music Festival / Winnsboro, S.C.

OCT 08-12 – Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev.

OCT 17-19 – BiketoberFest at Iron Horse Saloon / Ormond Beach, Fla.

OCT 27 - Country Cruising 2025 / Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

NOV 07-09 – Lone Star Rally at Beach Central Park / Galveston, Texas

About Whey Jennings:

Jennings has three studio-recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul, 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, and 2023’s Just Before The Dawn. In the summer of 2024, Whey released his critically acclaimed, highly anticipated first full length album, Jekyll & Hyde. The album premiered at #10 on Apple iTunes Top 40 Country Albums Chart, and #7 on iTopChart’s Top Country Music Album Chart.

Photo credit: JWA Media