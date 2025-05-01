Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wet Leg, the Isle of Wight five-piece founded by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, have announced a 19-stop north american moistourizer 2025 tour—their first in two years. Kicking off in Seattle on Monday, September 1, the three-time GRAMMY-winning indie rock band will bring their showstopping live performances to hallowed venues like New York’s SummerStage in Central Park and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as festivals like Shaky Knees. Wet Leg will be supported by mary in the junkyard on north american moistourizer 2025.

Wet Leg’s Artist Presale begins on Wednesday, May 7 @ 10 am local time. Fans can sign up for presale access here. Promoter presale begins Wednesday, May 7 @ 12 pm local time; Spotify presale & venue/local presale begins Wednesday, May 7 @ 2 pm local time. All presales end Thursday, May 8 @ 8 am local. General on-sale begins Thursday, May 8 @ 10 am local time.

The tour announcement follows Wet Leg’s recent single “catch these fists,” which debuted at #1 on the Alternative Specialty Chart and recently broke into the top 20 on the ALT Chart. Wet Leg gave “catch these fists” its international television debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon shortly after announcing their eagerly anticipated second album moisturizer, to be released on July 11th on Domino.

Touring with Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth), Wet Leg developed into a taut, caustic live operation that made good on their debut’s success: #1 chart placements at home and abroad, three GRAMMYs, two BRIT Awards and over half a billion streams.

Moisturizer is defined by its sheer exuberance and lead singer Rhian Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering. As happens a couple of times on moisturizer, the major animus behind “catch these fists” was an interaction with a belligerent man, as chronicled in the song’s final verse. This is not to say sty men are the sole focus of moisturizer — no matter how much album track “mangetout”, with its withering chorus of “get lost forever,” may feel like the Nicole Kidman divorce photo in song form. On the contrary, this is largely an album about being, as the band exclaim on “pond song”, so “DEEP! IN! LOVE!!!!” moisturizer contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious. Moisturizer is available to pre-order on limited edition 3D gatefold cream coloured vinyl w/ signed photo, picture disc vinyl, standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally.

Wet Leg north american moistourizer 2025 Tour Routing

Monday, September 1: Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

Wednesday, September 3: Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC

Friday, September 5: Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Tuesday, September 9: First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, September 10: Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

Friday, September 12: HISTORY – Toronto, ON

Saturday, September 13: MTELUS – Montreal, QC

Sunday, September 14: Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Monday, September 15: Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, September 17: Summerstage in Central Park – New York, NY

Friday, September 19: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Sunday, September 21: Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, September 30: Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Friday, October 3: Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday, October 7: The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

Tuesday, October 14: Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

Friday, October 17: The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Alice Backham

Comments