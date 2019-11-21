West Coast Dates Announced for Musician and Activist Madame Gandhi

Fresh off the release of her second EP, Visions, Madame Gandhi heads out on a tour of the West Coast with Milck, Sassy Black, and Jarina De Marco. Madame Gandhi recently played at Iceland Airwaves where she wowed audiences with her trademark mix of insightful lyrics and uplifting beats including hip hop, Afrobeat, Brazilian baile funk, some trap, and a hell of a lot of soul.

She'll be bringing her all-womxn/gender non-conforming band who will be bringing that same energy to her West Coast dates, so audiences are in for a special treat.

Visions is a powerful statement from one of today's most dynamic performers about looking inward to act outward and better serve humanity. Growing from a drummer to a front woman and spokesperson, Gandhi has become an inspirational voice that's being championed by the music and tech industries as well as community groups and activists worldwide. Visions, a global resistance album, captures this growth with vigor and finesse.

Madame Gandhi also recently released her latest video, "Top Knot Turn Up," a percussive Brazilian trap anthem about putting your hair up in a bun and getting work done. Watch "Top Knot Turn Up" below.

Tour Dates

12/5 - Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

12/7 - Seattle, Clock Out Lounge

12/9 - San Francisco, Slim's

12/10 - Los Angeles, Echoplex





