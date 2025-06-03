Wednesday Sets 2025 Fall Tour Dates With Friendship and Daffo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot on the heels of releasing an acclaimed new single and making their television debut, North Carolina rock band Wednesday have announced 2025 fall tour dates. The tour includes a west coast run with support from Friendship and an east coast leg with Daffo as support. Pre-sales begin on June 4th with general on-sale starting June 6th at 10 am local time. Tickets will be available via wednesday.band.

Last month, the band shared “Elderberry Wine,” a twangy and timeless new single, to wide critical praise. The band performed the track and made their television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Elderberry Wine” was the first taste of new music from Wednesday since the release of their breakthrough album Rat Saw God. The album was one of 2023’s most lauded releases, landing on year end lists at the New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, The Atlantic, The Ringer, The FADER, Paste, Consequence, Stereogum and more.

TOUR DATES:

7/26-7/27 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

9/27 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION Festival

10/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumble Root *

10/10–12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

10/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

10/18 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater *

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/22 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda ^

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall ^

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater ^

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron ^

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

11/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

* w/ Friendship

^ w/ Daffo

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert

Comments

