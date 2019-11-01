We The Kings Announces Self Titled Vinyl Reissue

Enjoy The Ride Records in conjunction with S-Curve Records are proud to announce We The Kings self-titled album, on vinyl for the very first time. Originally released in 2007, the Florida pop punk band took the world by storm after posting a handful of songs to the then-popular website PureVolume.

Shortly after that, the band was signed to S-Curve Records and released their self-titled album in October of the same year. The deluxe edition of We The Kings features the hit singles "Check Yes Juliet," "Secret Valentine," and "Skyway Avenue," as well as acoustic versions of "Check Yes Juliet" and "Skyway Avenue."

We The Kings is on sale now at enjoytheriderecords.com.

We the Kings recently shared their brand new single, "Turn It Up" out now via S-Curve Records/BMG. Fans around the country can hear it live as the band hits the stage for the Where I Belong Tour with Simple Plan and State Champs, as well as a handful of headline shows. For a full list of dates or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.wethekingsmusic.com.

We The Kings released their sixth and latest studio album, Six, in 2018 via S-Curve Records/BMG. It secured the #18 spot on the Current Pop Albums Chart, as well as #13 Digital Albums, #21 Current Digital Albums, and #23 Digital Albums, among others in its first week.

We The Kings' storied career has been marked by a deep reciprocity between the band and their fans. When the group-Clark, Hunter Thomsen (guitar), Danny Duncan (drums), Charles Trippy (bass) and Coley O'Toole (keyboard, guitar)-broke out of Bradenton, Florida in 2007 with "Check Yes Juliet," one of the most iconic songs of the late '00s pop-punk movement, millions of listeners around the world instantly fell in love with their buoyant spirit and emotionally poignant songwriting.

Follow-up singles like "Heaven Can Wait," "We'll Be A Dream," "Say You Like Me" and "Sad Song" kept We The Kings squarely in the mainstream, but as they readied Six, the band dug deep into the past to find inspiration from their earliest days. Their 10-year anniversary tour for Self-Titled sold out venues around the world in 2017, and it gave We The Kings a renewed sense of energy as they prepped new music.

At its core, Six's true triumph is its emotional heft. So much has changed for We The Kings since Strange Love-marriage, childbirth, death-and the album's 11 songs are a tribute to life's moments, both big and small, and how you never know which is which until much later down the line.

Six is the 6th studio album from We The Kings and is available now at smarturl.it/WeTheKingsSIX. For more information on the band's brand new single, "Turn It Up," please visit www.wethekingsmusic.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/2 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

11/4 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/5 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Works Music

11/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

11/12 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/13 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

11/15 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/16 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

11/23 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/26 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre +

11/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos +

11/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex +

11/30 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

12/1 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard +

12/2 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers +

12/3 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues +

12/4 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall +

12/5 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive +

12/6 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar +

+ - Denotes We The Kings headline show





