Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour Dates
Crutchfield recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Saint Cloud with an online performance and three covers..
This autumn, Katie Crutchfield will bring Waxahatchee back out on the road in support of her critically acclaimed album, Saint Cloud. The tour, beginning September second in Louisville, includes appearances at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, the First Congressional Church of Los Angeles, Webster Hall in Manhattan, and a pair of shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere. A full list of dates can be found below; tickets are on sale Friday 10am EDT.
Crutchfield recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Saint Cloud with an online performance and three covers: "Fruits of My Labor" by Lucinda Williams, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton, and "Streets of Philadelphia" by Bruce Springsteen.
Revisit Saint Cloud's singles "Fire," "Lilacs," and "Can't Do Much," the latter which landed on Barack Obama's favorite songs of 2020. Saint Cloud is available on CD, standard LP in a single jacket, and coke bottle-clear Peak Vinyl housed in a gatefold jacket (both vinyl editions include a large full-color poster) in the Merge store, or wherever records are sold.
Waxahatchee Tour Dates
Sep 02 Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Sep 03 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Sep 04 Columbus, OH - Skully's Music-Diner
Sep 05 Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sep 07 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
Sep 09 Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn
Sep10 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sep 16 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Sep 17 Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom
Sep 18 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Sep 19 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Sep 21 Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Sep 22 San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre
Sep 24 Los Angeles, CA - First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
Sep 25 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's
Sep 27 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress (Outside)
Sep 29 Austin, TX - Scholz Garten
Sep 30 Austin, TX - Scholz Garten
Oct 01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
Oct 05 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Oct 07 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom
Oct 08 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
Oct 09 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
Oct 11 New York, NY - Webster Hall
Oct 12 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
Oct 13 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
Oct 15 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Oct 16 Boston, MA - Royale
*all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3