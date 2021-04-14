Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour Dates

This autumn, Katie Crutchfield will bring Waxahatchee back out on the road in support of her critically acclaimed album, Saint Cloud. The tour, beginning September second in Louisville, includes appearances at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, the First Congressional Church of Los Angeles, Webster Hall in Manhattan, and a pair of shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere. A full list of dates can be found below; tickets are on sale Friday 10am EDT.

Crutchfield recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Saint Cloud with an online performance and three covers: "Fruits of My Labor" by Lucinda Williams, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton, and "Streets of Philadelphia" by Bruce Springsteen.

Revisit Saint Cloud's singles "Fire," "Lilacs," and "Can't Do Much," the latter which landed on Barack Obama's favorite songs of 2020. Saint Cloud is available on CD, standard LP in a single jacket, and coke bottle-clear Peak Vinyl housed in a gatefold jacket (both vinyl editions include a large full-color poster) in the Merge store, or wherever records are sold.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates

Sep 02 Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Sep 03 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Sep 04 Columbus, OH - Skully's Music-Diner

Sep 05 Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sep 07 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

Sep 09 Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn

Sep10 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sep 16 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Sep 17 Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom

Sep 18 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Sep 19 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Sep 21 Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Sep 22 San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre

Sep 24 Los Angeles, CA - First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

Sep 25 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

Sep 27 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress (Outside)

Sep 29 Austin, TX - Scholz Garten

Sep 30 Austin, TX - Scholz Garten

Oct 01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Oct 05 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Oct 07 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

Oct 08 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Oct 09 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

Oct 11 New York, NY - Webster Hall

Oct 12 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Oct 13 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Oct 15 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Oct 16 Boston, MA - Royale

*all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3