Watch Chronixx's Animated Lyric Video for New Song JAH IS THERE

Jul. 1, 2019  
Jamaican reggae star Chronixx unleashed his animated lyric video (by artist Tom Kariv) for his new introspective track "Jah Is There." The previously unreleased song is featured on the deluxe edition re-issue of his seminal project Dread & Terrible Project, (out 6.28.2019 via Soul Circle/Seed Distribution), which marks five years since its release. The track was intended for the 2014 release of Dread & Terrible Project, but did not make it in time.

The renowned artist just wrapped a massive concert in Uganda and will headline his native country's premier annual music festival Reggae Sumfest on July 19th.

Check out the lyric video here:



