Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'

The EP will be released on April 14.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Rising country star Warren Zeiders shares new single "Pretty Little Poison" via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler), to be released on April 14. Including "Pretty Little Poison," previous single "West Texas Weather," and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what's to come on Warren's forthcoming summer album.

Led by Zeiders' powerful vocals, the stripped-down track illustrates a battle between head and heart. "This is my favorite song that I've ever written," says Zeiders. "Like a moth to a flame, this song is about being led into temptation between love and toxicity. Choosing something or someone that we ultimately know will hurt us in the end."

Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver and Warren Zeiders and produced by the GRAMMYâ Award-winning Ross Copperman, "Pretty Little Poison" arrives on the heels of vibrant single "West Texas Weather." As he continues to work on his anxiously awaited full-length debut for Warner Records, Zeiders has much more to come in 2023.

The Pretty Little Poison Tour, Zeiders' biggest headline run to date, is currently underway. New dates have also been added across North America, including performances at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Faster Horses Festival. Tickets are available HERE. Full list of dates below.

In 2022, 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including his recently released "Up To No Good" and "One Hell Of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy.

He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in the Summer of 2022-a rite of passage for country's best and brightest. The 23-year-old burst onto the country music scene only a few years ago, emerging as one of the genre's fastest rising success stories in recent history, garnering over 1.4 billion views on TikTok and leading People Magazine to observe "Warren Zeiders is a 'Wild Horse' who sings about "the truth.'"

Watch the new music video here:

2023 Pretty Little Poison Tour Dates

Mar 30 - Peoria, IL - Crusens Farmington Road

Mar 31 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

Apr 01 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Apr 06 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Apr 07 - Rootstown, OH - The Dusty Armadillo

Apr 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Apr 13 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Apr 14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

Apr 15 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

Apr 21 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

Apr 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Apr 23 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Apr 26 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

Apr 27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

Apr 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Apr 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

May 26 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges

May 27 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

Jun 02 - Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam

Jun 03 - Glencoe, AL - BASHI in the Bend*

Jun 08 - Nashville, TN - CMA Festival*

Jun 10 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate n' Tallboys

Jun 15 - Valparaiso, IN - Central Plaza Park*

Jun 16 - North Lawrence, OH - Country Fest

Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate n' Tallboys

Jun 22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion*

Jun 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District*

Jun 24 - Clearwater, NE - Clearwater Rodeo

Jul 06 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert

Jul 07 - Independence, IA - Buchanan County Fairgrounds &

Campgrounds

Jul 13 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captain's Getaway*

Jul 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom

Jul 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

Jul 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam

Jul 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds*

Aug 04 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Aug 05 - George, WA - Watershed Festival

Aug 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry*

Aug 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fair & Rodeo*

Aug 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five*

Aug 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside*

Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Lasso Festival 2023*

Aug 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork*

Sep 02 - Meshoppen, PA - Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair*


