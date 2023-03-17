Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'

Rising country star Warren Zeiders shares new single "Pretty Little Poison" via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler), to be released on April 14. Including "Pretty Little Poison," previous single "West Texas Weather," and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what's to come on Warren's forthcoming summer album. Led by Zeiders' powerful vocals, the stripped-down track illustrates a battle between head and heart. "This is my favorite song that I've ever written," says Zeiders. "Like a moth to a flame, this song is about being led into temptation between love and toxicity. Choosing something or someone that we ultimately know will hurt us in the end." Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver and Warren Zeiders and produced by the GRAMMYâ Award-winning Ross Copperman, "Pretty Little Poison" arrives on the heels of vibrant single "West Texas Weather." As he continues to work on his anxiously awaited full-length debut for Warner Records, Zeiders has much more to come in 2023. The Pretty Little Poison Tour, Zeiders' biggest headline run to date, is currently underway. New dates have also been added across North America, including performances at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Faster Horses Festival. Tickets are available HERE. Full list of dates below. In 2022, 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including his recently released "Up To No Good" and "One Hell Of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in the Summer of 2022-a rite of passage for country's best and brightest. The 23-year-old burst onto the country music scene only a few years ago, emerging as one of the genre's fastest rising success stories in recent history, garnering over 1.4 billion views on TikTok and leading People Magazine to observe "Warren Zeiders is a 'Wild Horse' who sings about "the truth.'" Watch the new music video here: 2023 Pretty Little Poison Tour Dates * New date Mar 30 - Peoria, IL - Crusens Farmington Road Mar 31 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live Apr 01 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club Apr 06 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's Apr 07 - Rootstown, OH - The Dusty Armadillo Apr 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection Apr 13 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's Apr 14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note Apr 15 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Apr 21 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose Apr 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Apr 23 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House Apr 26 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall Apr 27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Apr 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades Apr 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival May 26 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges May 27 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest Jun 02 - Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam Jun 03 - Glencoe, AL - BASHI in the Bend* Jun 08 - Nashville, TN - CMA Festival* Jun 10 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate n' Tallboys Jun 15 - Valparaiso, IN - Central Plaza Park* Jun 16 - North Lawrence, OH - Country Fest Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate n' Tallboys Jun 22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion* Jun 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District* Jun 24 - Clearwater, NE - Clearwater Rodeo Jul 06 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert Jul 07 - Independence, IA - Buchanan County Fairgrounds & Campgrounds Jul 13 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captain's Getaway* Jul 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom Jul 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival Jul 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam Jul 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds* Aug 04 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival Aug 05 - George, WA - Watershed Festival Aug 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry* Aug 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fair & Rodeo* Aug 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five* Aug 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside* Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Lasso Festival 2023* Aug 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork* Sep 02 - Meshoppen, PA - Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair*