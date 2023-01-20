Walker & Royce Have 'Just What The World Needs' On EP

Esteemed electronic duo Walker & Royce are kicking off 2023 on a high note with their Just What The World Needs EP. Out via their own Rules Don't Apply imprint, it's a two-song release that finds them at the top of their game while enlisting collaborations from key names in Mindchatter and VNSSA.

"Same Way Down" is a dreamy, gleaming track with Mindchatter's distinct singing and stylings while "Outer Space" is a rubbery, cosmic cut with acidic production touches and VNSSA's chopped vocals and production.

The project also functions as a prime teaser for their Just What The World Needs tour which will feature appearances from Mindchatter and VNSSA alongside Black V Neck, OMNOM, and Kyle Kinch. The United States run kicks off in Detroit on January 27 before winding across the country through cities like New York and Los Angeles, eventually wrapping up in Houston on February 18.

Walker & Royce explains, "We first heard of Mindchatter when we did a remix of his track "Language". The reaction was instant the very first time we played it out, we knew there was something special about his voice and songwriting. So we wanted to do a collab, and we decided to take it in a more emotional and epic direction this time on 'Same Way Down.'"

They continue, "Of course VNSSA needs no introduction as we've worked with her in the past on some of our biggest tracks, 'Rave Grave' and 'Word.' This time on 'Outer Space' we wanted to do something maybe a little less-dark and a bit groovier, but still banging for the dance floor."

Mindchatter adds, "After seeing what Walker & Royce's remix of 'Language' could do to a dance floor, we knew we had to make an original. 'Same Way Down' went through many versions as we kept perfecting the production and testing out different iterations. I'm just stoked with the finished product and can't wait to see how people react when they hear it live."

VNSSA adds, "It's been over 3 years since I've done a collaboration with Walker & Royce which feels like forever. We had 'Word' and 'Rave Grave' in 2019 and now 'Outer Space.' I always have a lot of fun working with them and I feel like our styles compliment each other well. This new one is a dancefloor bomb and gets the crowd jumping! I'm a sucker for arpeggiated bass lines and love playing this one out!"

Since first teaming up in 2011, Walker & Royce have had a highly impactful career that's included collaborations with Claude VonStroke, Ardalan, Chris Lake, and VNSSA just to name a few, as well as official remixes of Channel Tres, LP Giobbi, The Knocks, Justin Jay, Gorgon City, Mindchatter; and put out music on Relief, Black Book, HotBOi Records and more.

Their Rave Grave EP was the inaugural release on Diplo's house-focused imprint Higher Ground and they've since released a string of acclaimed singles including "Rewind It" "No Drama," and "Not About You."

VNSSA's debut single was released in early 2018 and she has since released multiple singles and EPs on labels such as Dirtybird Records, Higher Ground, Defected, Rules Don't Apply, Sweat It Out and Realm, including a Beatport #1 with "Word" a single in collaboration with Walker & Royce on Black Book Records/HotBoi.

Catching the platform's attention, she was later named a Beatport "Next" artist, and has performed at Okeechobee, Coachella, Lightning In A Bottle, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Shambhala, Splash House, Electric Zoo Festival and Firefly Festival.

Hailing from NYC, Mindchatter is the artist project of singer, songwriter, and producer Bryce Connolly. After his debut single "Trippy'' dropped in 2019, Mindchatter quickly gained recognition for his genre-defying sound and unique approach to music. By fusing introspective and thought-provoking lyrics with infectious, danceable beats, Mindchatter earned early praise from the likes of Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1.

He's since gone on to release two albums with Mind Of A Genius Records and taken his live show on the road with Polo & Pan, SG Lewis, and his own sold-out headline tours and festival stops. His sophomore album, DREAM SOUP, was also recognized as one of 2022's 22 game-changing albums by EDM.com.

