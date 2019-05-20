Wade Bowen Announces Vinyl Release of 'Solid Ground'

Today, Wade Bowen announced that his critically acclaimed 2018 album Solid Ground will be released on vinyl for the first time ever on May 31 via Thirty Tigers. The special edition vinyl will also include a previously unreleased song "Yours Alone" that was recorded during the sessions for Solid Ground.

"This song has always been on the back burner for me waiting for an album," explains Bowen. "I've loved this song since Sean McConnell and I wrote it. It was a tad too happy for the record for the original release but I feel it was maybe the best song on the album. Sometimes we have to cut our favorites to make the album make sense. I'm glad this song is finally being heard by the world. Love the lyrics and maybe my favorite melody I've ever had the pleasure writing."

To celebrate the upcoming vinyl release, Wade Bowen will play three in-stores next week at Waterloo in Austin, TX on May 28, Cactus Music in Houston, TX on May 29 and Chief Records in Fort Worth, TX on May 30. Bowen and his band will also be touring extensively thoroughout the summer. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

"This album was meant for vinyl more than any album I've ever done. Keith Gattis brought producing to the highest level of authenticity in my opinion and I've waited for it to be released since we finished. Enjoy!"

Upon its release, Rolling Stone called Solid Ground "...a love letter to his home state of Texas and his most musically ambitious set of songs in a career that stretches back two decades." Sounds Like Nashville called it, "A versatile album that blends many sonic flavors and influences seamlessly, Bowen's Solid Ground continues to enhance the singer's lengthy catalog all while paying tribute to his deep Texas roots."

Bowen's single "Fell In Love On Whiskey" is currently #1 on the CDX Radio Chart and #5 on The Texas Regional Radio chart.

Tour Dates:

5/17: Fredericksburg, TX - Luckenbach Texas

5/18: Pocola, OK - Gilley's Choctaw Casino

5/19: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

5/25: Amarillo, TX - Starlight Ranch Event Center

5/26: Austin, TX - Lonestar Jam

5/28: Austin, TX - Waterloo

5/29: Houston, TX - Cactus Music

5/30: Fort Worth, TX - Chief Records

6/2: Waco, TX - BOWEN MusicFest

6/7: Beeville, TX - The Grand

6/8: San Saba, TX - San Saba Courthouse

6/14: Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center

6/15: Lovington, NM - Lea County Courthouse

6/20: The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina The Colony

6/21: Stockdale, TX - Stockdale Watermelon Jubille - City Park

6/22: Big Spring, TX - Howard County Fair Barn

6/28: Texarkana, TX - Scottie's Grill

6/29: Andover, KS - Capitol Federal Amphitheater

7/4: Rising Star, TX - Rising Star City Park

7/6: Gun Barrel City, TX - Gun Barrel City Park

7/13: Concan, TX - House Pasture Cattle Co

7/28: Monchy-sur-eu, FR - Site Due Festival

7/30: London, UK - Borderline

7/31: Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

8/1: Manchester, UK - Gullivers

8/2: Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

8/3: Hamburg, DE - Nochtwache

8/4: Berlin, DE - Privatclub

8/5: Munchen, DE - Folks! club

8/6: Koln, DE - Blue Shell

8/10: Challis, ID - Braun Bros Reunion

8/16: New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

9/4: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

9/5: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern





