WINDSER Shares New Track for 'TV'; On Tour with The Happy Fits

Burgeoning indie-artist Windser returns today with his new track, “TV,” a lilting love song from the Northern California native.

Brimming with the complex magic that comes from digging into one’s own experiences, “TV” wraps you in a blanket of twinkling guitar-driven, harmony-rich folk rock. The track is accompanied by an official video that sees Windser floating in the highs of love, surrounded by gorgeous sunsets and the sweet ease of the beach.

“TV was inspired by romance and the progression of spending an entire day with someone you’re obsessed with,” shares Windser.

“The Sunday Netflix and chill. It is probably the most celebratory song I’ve ever written, in this case celebrating someone who you don’t mind staying in bed with all day watching 90’s sitcoms.”

It’s been an exciting year for Windser who recently released his original track “Belong,” the theme song of the new limited series podcast, Academy. It also saw the release of his wistful single “Get Lost,” the acoustic EP Panoramic Sessions, and a performance at Lollapalooza this past August.

2022 was also a big year for the much buzzed about artist — one that saw a collaboration with Macklemore on “Maniac,” which was the #2 most added track at Top 40 the week after its release and saw praise from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Wonderland, MXDWN, and more, performances across the country on massive stages from Fenway Park to Bank of California Stadium, a taped performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the release of his debut EP Where the Redwoods Meet the Sea.

Windser is now back on the road with The Happy Fits for an extensive fall tour that will see them play in Boulder, Cincinnati, New Jersey, and more and Windser will play two headline shows in Boston and Philadelphia. Full list of tour dates below.

Windser Tour Dates:

September 27 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

September 29 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

September 30 - Columbia, SC - The Senate*

October 1 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

October 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall*

October 4 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

October 14 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre*

October 15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*

October 17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater*

October 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave*

October 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s*

October 21 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall*

October 22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland*

October 24 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater*

October 25 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen*

Oct 26 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

Oct 28 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater*

Oct 29 - Philadelphia PA - Milk Boy

*w/ The Happy Fits

Photo Credit: Tyler Jay