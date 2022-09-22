Vérité Launches New Album Era & Releases 'Are We Done Yet?'

New York artist VÉRITÉ releases the first song "are we done yet?" of a new music era. Already known for presenting her art uniquely, in her own way, she launched this era with an exciting VÉRITÉ Crewneck merch drop, first revealed to her top Spotify fans last month and now available everywhere here.

The people who purchased the VÉRITÉ Crewneck will get exclusive behind the scenes access to the song's creation once their garment arrives as well as future early access to new music, visuals and experiences.

For the launch of VÉRITÉ's new era, she has chosen to partner with Venice Music - the innovative music & tech company founded by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo. Venice offers tools, services and support on par with those of major labels while still empowering artists to maintain ownership and creative autonomy of their work. VÉRITÉ has been a beacon for independent artists in the industry for a long time, so the partnership was a dream come true for both parties.

This is the first time this technology is being integrated into an artist's merchandise drop. She is partnering with IYK*, the company which is creating the next generation of merchandise. Using NFC, an embedded, battery-less device enables secure, close-range communication to any modern smartphone. NFC is utilizing the same technology as Apple Pay.

This merchandise drop is fan-focused, allowing her audience to explore the technology embedded in the garment if and how they want. To access premier content, you merely tap your phone to the patch on the wrist of the garment. To verify your garment's ownership on the blockchain, you can claim a digital proxy of your item-an NFT that acts as your certificate of authentication.

VÉRITÉ has been on the forefront of experimenting with emerging technology and its ability to help independent artists build sustainable businesses while maintaining creative autonomy. Rolling out access to her music through interactive merchandise which will act as a key to her new record, providing fans with premiere access, dynamic content and a deeper experience.

This year VÉRITÉ has released a collaborative song "LAUGH IT OFF" with Pussy Riot and LATASHÁ and she recently announced a North American tour with Fletcher to start in October.

Watch the new music video here:

VÉRITÉ live on tour w/ Fletcher

Tickets here.

Mon 10.10 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Tue 10.11 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Fri 10.14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Sat 10.16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon 10.17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte

Wed 10.19 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Thu 10.20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Sat 10.22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sun 10.23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Mon 10.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Thu 10.27 - Toronto, CAN @ History

Sat 10.29 - Montreal, CAN @ MTELUS

Sun 10.30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon 10.31 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

VÉRITÉ is a career independent artist exploring how to create and build outside the traditional structures of the music industry. A prolific and "spellbinding" (NPR) songwriter, executive producer and performer, her independently produced albums, EPs and singles have garnered 350M+ streams across all platforms with 1M+ monthly listeners. Her mission to maintain autonomy and creative freedom in the age of TikTok and algorithmically-gated listening experiences has led to her experimentation with emerging technology to build better, more sustainable business models for herself and other independent artists. From being first to sell a percentage of master royalties to fans in web3 to being the first artist to integrate NFC technology into her merchandise, VÉRITÉ has always been on the forefront of innovation bridging art, technology and fan experiences.

Music distribution no longer needs to be a commodity. Artists and labels aren't only looking to get their music from A to B; they want to simplify their workflow and their records to succeed. They want passionate, highly effective and caring members on their teams who understand their craft and their story. Venice was the brainchild of music execs who found distribution platforms unnecessarily complicated and their artist and label services unhelpful in driving success. Our answer is an elegantly designed and intuitive interface that enables artists and labels to distribute music, manage their business, and track splits & payments while offering a curated, white-glove approach to premium services across marketing, creative, a&r, digital and streaming.

IYK* is a blockchain experience company that uses NFC technology and NFTs to bridge the digital and physical worlds. Their platform combines tokenized physical items with real-life experiences, empowering brands, companies, and creators to better connect with their audiences. IYK* has works with brands such as POAP and powers the technology behind Gmoney's new tech enabled luxury brand, 9dcc.