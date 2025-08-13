Vocalist Stevie Holland to Release New Album 'Talk to Your Tomatoes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stevie Holland has returned to the recording studio with Talk to Your Tomatoes, a collection of songs from the pop, jazz and American Songbook catalogs. Also included are original songs penned by Holland and her longtime collaborator and arranger, award-winning composer Gary William Friedman. The album will be released on October 10th.

The instrumentation for this album includes a wide variety of orchestrations that include string orchestra, horn combo and guitar, along with the trio on several tracks. The 10-track set begins with Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner’s “On A Clear Day," and also includes songs such as "How I Feel” from the musical The Me Nobody Knows, Joni Mitchell's "Help Me," and "Pure Imagination."

Holland’s trio consists of Matthew Sheens, piano; Matt Aranoff, bass; and Jeff Davis, drums. Lauded guitarist Ben Monder guests on three tracks, including an intimate vocal/guitar duo on “Round Midnight”, with a horn combo led by Chet Doxas.

Recorded in April 2025, Talk To Your Tomatoes is Holland’s sixth release of standards and original material from 150 Music. Her most recent recordings include Life Goes On and Before Love Has Gone.

Talk to Your Tomatoes will be available for streaming on all major platforms and Holland’s back catalog is also being reissued for streaming across all platforms.

About Stevie Holland:

Stevie Holland is an American jazz vocalist, writer and lyricist. She has headlined at major concert halls, jazz clubs and cabaret rooms, in addition to performing in theater.

She created the one-woman musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman. Love, Linda had its Off-Broadway Premiere at the York Theatre 2013-2014, returned to the Triad Theater for a special limited engagement in October 2018, and was filmed for a worldwide on-demand video release in 2021. Holland starred in all productions, with direction by TONY-Winner Richard Maltby, Jr. The film has earned multiple awards at festivals in the USA & UK, including a BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM award for Holland at the Culver City Film Festival in California. The film is streaming at Amazon Prime / BroadwayHD.

Previous albums include Before Love Has Gone, which received acclaim from jazz, pop and cabaret critics, was featured as an iTunes Top Jazz Albums, and made the critic’s list as a Top Album of the Year at USA TODAY. Jazz journalist Gary Giddins penned the Liner Notes.

Holland’s most recent theatrical performance was in the York Theatre’s New2NY Series in March 2025 with her and Friedman’s musical Platinum Dreams, for which she wrote the book and additional lyrics and also starred in. The work is in development for a full production in 2026.

Photo Credit: Brooke Banister