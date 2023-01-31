Photos: Stevie Holland, Justin Sargent, Gen Parton-Shin & More Star in PLATINUM DREAMS At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presented a first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.

See photos below!

The concert featured Stevie Holland (Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter), Justin Sargent (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) and Gen Parton-Shin ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Next to Normal in Japan). Joe Barros Directed, with Music Direction by Jason Wetzel.

Platinum Dreams was created by award-winning composer Gary William Friedman (The Me Nobody Knows, Taking My Turn, TV's "The Electric Company") and acclaimed and award-winning recording artist-writer-performer Stevie Holland. Platinum Dreams was conceived and developed utilizing the scores from Friedman's and Will Holt's Broadway/Off-Broadway shows Platinum and Sunset (plus new songs by Holland and Friedman).

Set in 1977, with a score encompassing 70's rock, 40's big-band, and a contemporary theatre sound, Platinum Dreams tells the story of LILA HALLIDAY, a musical movie star of the 1940's hoping to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album, DAN HARDIN, a hot rock 'n' roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and JAMIE STILES, a record producer/studio owner who is DAN's former writing partner and former lover. The story is about how destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas, and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams.

The early shows Platinum and Sunset are rich with theater lore and include legendary names like Tommy Tune, Joe Layton, Alexis Smith, Tammy Grimes, and Bruce Vilanch.

Photo credit: Patrice Joseph



Justin Sargent, Stevie Holland and Gen Parton-Shin