Vixen77 Unveil New Single 'Evade'

Their new album will be released on October 14.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Philly-based women punk rockers Vixen77 return with their newest single + video "Evade," the latest taste from their highly anticipated debut album Easy Access, out October 14 via Megaforce Records (Metallica, Anthrax, Meat Puppets, Dirty Honey, Plush, etc.).

The track tears across a catchy backbeat of drums and guitars before exploding into a mosh-ready second-half, while vocalist Samantha Joan's tenacious lyrics detail the falling out of a toxic relationship. The band explains, "It's about dating someone who promises you the world, but ends up being manipulative and tries to change you, while telling you tons of broken promises."

Having already earned support from KEXP, SiriusXM, WXPN and more, Easy Access features twelve tumultuous tracks recorded in an impressive seventy-two hours at Retro City Studios (Mannequin Pussy, Mitski, Lizzo, The Menzingers) that navigate life through love and rock 'n' roll.

A bona fide punch in the face, Vixen77 channels influences such as The Stooges, The Runaways, and Johnny Thunders into a snarling brand of Philadelphia punk rock 'n' roll. The band is the brainchild of guitarist Caitlin D'Agostino, who dreamt of playing in an all-women rock band since she was in high school.

First playing in the Philly punk scene for a few years, she decided to put her dream in motion in late 2018 and formed Vixen77, the name a reference to woman energy and the musical influence of late-seventies punk.

Since reemerging with a new line up after the pandemic, the five-piece has been playing to packed rooms around the Philly area as headliners, and recently opened for the legendary Wayne Kramer on his current MC5 tour. Rock 'n' roll should be loud, aggressive, fun, and rebellious - that's exactly what Vixen77 is ready to bring to the world. Buckle up.

Watch the new music video here:

