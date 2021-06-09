Vision Video Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Acclaimed Debut LP 'Inked In Red'

Athens, Georgia quartet Vision Video released their debut full-length album, Inked In Red, this spring, garnering acclaimed from Paste and Pitchfork, the latter calling it, "strikingly melodic and informed by the horrors of lived experience." Indeed Vision Video's music emerges from songwriter Dusty Gannon who experienced firsthand the trauma of COVID-19 as an EMT with the Atlanta Fire Department and prior as an Army Captain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He spoke about those experiences earlier this year at the Talkhouse.



Today though, with the world opening up thanks to vaccination efforts, Vision Video is thrilled to announce fall dates around the U.S., including this year's Treefort Festival in Boise [all dates below].



Discussing heading out on tour after the long pause due to COVID, Gannon stated, "After such a brutal year, we are finally getting out on the road to share our music with everyone. It goes without saying that it has been a rough time for us all. Whether you lost out on time, or lost love ones, we all went through intense trauma. Our music is all about commiseration over our trauma to heal and to regain hope in darker days. We owe it to ourselves to dance and celebrate in spite of it all. I simply cannot wait to have that experience with so many people."



Gannon is joined by classically trained pianist Emily Fredock on keys and vocals, Dan Geller - the producer behind synth-pop act, I am the World Trade Center - on bass, and Jason Fusco of the punk band Shehehe on drums.

Through his experiences in the Army and as a paramedic Gannon has seen more horror in real life than in the classic movies he draws inspiration from. When not saving lives on the front-line, Dusty dons torn fishnets, combat boots and makeup to play post-punk that recalls the genre's heyday when the lines between goth-rock and pop blurred.



Hidden within Vision Video's catchy hooks and danceable beats is a nostalgic yet desperate message exploring the darker undertones of our existence. At its core, Inked In Red, recorded with producer Tom Ashton of The March Violets, looks inward to understand the effects of war and the global pandemic. Dusty's experiences in service have imparted an authentic gravitas to the music, revealing a cautionary tale of unhinged mental illness born of trauma. Sonically, this is reflected in every chord and melody through its enticingly gothic yet often upbeat nature, imparting a duality of mania that, simply stated, is real malaise and existential dread that cannot be made facsimile.

Dusty left the active duty Army and decided to move back home to Athens, GA after being disillusioned with his experiences from the war. "I just knew that I couldn't keep on supporting something that was fundamentally against my nature as a human being," he says of his return from military service. As a native of Athens, he recalled the rich music scene that he grew up around. "It just made total sense to go back. I knew in my heart that I wanted to play music, as I had been writing about my experiences during the war and I knew it was a message that needed to be heard."



Inked in Red is a culmination of Gannon's experience dealing with trauma, but the band is all about having the time of your life: "While the subject matter of Vision Video is full of real-life terror and monsters, I want our listeners to feel the same thrill of the teenage Friday night horror movie rental. They say that when looking into the void, it looks back into you, but it will damn well see us dancing our ass off."

Vision Video Tour Dates:

09/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer ✓

09/20 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout !

09/21 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/22 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

09/24-26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

09/28 - Trinidad, CO @ Trinidad Lounge

10/01 - Omaha, NE @ The Sydney

10/02 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

11/20 - New Orleans, LA @ The Goat %

11/26 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

11/27 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub ^

✓ w/ Hyper Tensions + Cussy

! w/ Panic Priest

# w/ Waltzer and Voight

% w/ Twin Tribes

^ w/ Wingtips

Photo Credit: Grant Beecher