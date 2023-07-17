Video: Young Thug Releases Video for 'Oh U Went' Feat. Drake

Young Thug has released the new single of "Oh U Went" featuring Drake.

Young Thug forever changed the face of hip-hop, fashion, and culture forever as the ultimate outlier with no rival before or after. He has garnered a GRAMMY® Award, reached RIAA Diamond status, and earned dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications.

He landed two back-to-back #1 solo albums on the Billboard 200 with So Much Fun [2019] and Punk [2021]. In addition to the success of YSL Records landing four #1 albums on the Billboard 200 as a label which includes the compilation Slime Language 2 [2021].

He notably founded YSL Records as a creative haven for fellow mavericks and artistic renegades. As a style icon, he has launched his own popular SPIDER brand, collaborated with Givenchy, SPRAYGROUND and Von Dutch, graced the covers of Complex, Dazed, The FADER, i-D, Interview, PAPER, Rolling Stone, V, XXL, and many more.

Beyond countless monumental festival appearances, he has performed on SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Along the way, he’s a once-in-a-generation artist who could collaborate with Sir Elton John and occupy a spot-on President Barack Obama. With his 2023 album Business Is Business, he will undoubtedly continue changing the game.