Video: Young Thug Releases Video for 'Oh U Went' Feat. Drake

With his 2023 album Business Is Business, he will undoubtedly continue changing the game.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Young Thug has released the new single of "Oh U Went" featuring Drake.

Young Thug forever changed the face of hip-hop, fashion, and culture forever as the ultimate outlier with no rival before or after. He has garnered a GRAMMY® Award, reached RIAA Diamond status, and earned dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications.

He landed two back-to-back #1 solo albums on the Billboard 200 with So Much Fun [2019] and Punk [2021]. In addition to the success of YSL Records landing four #1 albums on the Billboard 200 as a label which includes the compilation Slime Language 2 [2021].

He notably founded YSL Records as a creative haven for fellow mavericks and artistic renegades. As a style icon, he has launched his own popular SPIDER brand, collaborated with Givenchy, SPRAYGROUND and Von Dutch, graced the covers of Complex, Dazed, The FADER, i-D, Interview, PAPER, Rolling Stone, V, XXL, and many more.

Beyond countless monumental festival appearances, he has performed on SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Along the way, he’s a once-in-a-generation artist who could collaborate with Sir Elton John and occupy a spot-on President Barack Obama. With his 2023 album Business Is Business, he will undoubtedly continue changing the game.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’ Photo
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’

Highlighted singles include “Moon Journey,' the soundtrack to the live broadcast of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, as first heard on CBS News, and “Zoos of The World,” a springy, unpredictable cut taken from a 1970 National Geographic special. 

2
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single Meant to Be Photo
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single 'Meant to Be'

After captivating listeners with a string of independent releases and endearing audiences everywhere as fan favorite “Hartley” on the hit Disney Channel series The Villains of Valley View, artist, singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and presence Kayden (Kayden Muller-Janssen) returns with a brand new single entitled “Meant To Be”.

3
Cosial Releases New Track In View Photo
Cosial Releases New Track 'In View'

Releasing her impressive debut EP, SPORTS, in April, Cosial’s coherent collection of five songs, headed by infectious lead single POOL CHALK, sketched out vivid scenes of life equally as it happened and as it seems to pass by.

4
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single Hard To Tell Photo
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single 'Hard To Tell'

SONS OF THE EAST - release their new single “Hard To Tell”, to celebrate the beginning of their worldwide tour including a run of UK dates this Summer. Filled with the Australian three-piece’s trademark exuberance and catchy melodies, “Hard To Tell” is a windows-down, road trip-ready slice of folk-pop that arrives as the first bit of new music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK